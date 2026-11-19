The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in trades. The Texans (3-6) host the Colts (3-7) on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Thursday's featured selections include the Texans to win by 11 points or more and two player markets involving Jonathan Taylor and Dalton Schultz. Kalshi prices the Texans at $0.84 per share to win, compared with $0.16 for the Colts. Those prices imply win probabilities of 84% and 16%, respectively, in the latest Texans vs. Colts odds.

For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Texans vs. Colts picks, predictions

Texans to win by 11 points or more: $0.53 Yes / $0.47 No

$0.53 Yes / $0.47 No Jonathan Taylor under 50 rushing yards: $0.44 No / $0.56 Yes (50+ rushing yards market)

$0.44 No / $0.56 Yes (50+ rushing yards market) Dalton Schultz 30+ receiving yards: $0.51 Yes / $0.49 No

Texans to Win by 11 points or more ($0.53 per Yes share)

Two of Houston's three wins in 2026 have come by at least 22 points, including a 44-22 victory against the Chargers in Week 9. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes in that game and followed it with three more against Cleveland. He's recorded 19 passing touchdowns against three interceptions this season. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones, meanwhile, has thrown seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Houston owns a plus-four turnover margin compared with minus-12 for Indianapolis.

The Colts snapped a five-game losing streak Sunday, but coach Shane Steichen's club has lost four of five road games, including a 42-7 defeat at Jacksonville. Houston hasn't won at home this season, and Indianapolis beat the Texans 19-17 in Week 3. DeMeco Ryans' team will have a chance to reverse both trends Thursday. SportsLine's projected 31-20 final score puts Houston ahead by 11 points. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Jonathan Taylor fewer than 50 rushing yards ($0.44 per No share)

Taylor recorded 23 rushing yards against Jacksonville and 46 against Dallas before totaling 83 against Miami last Sunday. The Colts have also expanded rookie Seth McGowan's role in the backfield. McGowan logged 12 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins. He's averaging 5.2 yards per carry this season, compared with Taylor's 4.2. The rookie also handled the final two rushing attempts before Indianapolis went into victory formation.

Houston allows 102.6 rushing yards per game and 4.0 yards per attempt. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair leads the Texans with 68 tackles, while Cleveland running back Quinshon Judkins managed just 38 yards on 10 carries against Houston last Sunday. Taylor needed 23 attempts to collect 68 rushing yards when these teams met in September. His recent workload has been lighter. SportsLine puts Taylor at 46.1 rushing yards for Thursday's rematch. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Dalton Schultz 30+ receiving yards ($0.51 per Yes share)

Schultz scored his first touchdown of the season against Cleveland on Sunday, but that 11-yard reception was his only catch. He's recorded at least 30 receiving yards in seven of nine appearances, including three catches for exactly 30 yards when Houston visited Indianapolis in September. Schultz's best outing of 2026 came against Cincinnati in Week 2, with 12 receptions for 140 yards.

The veteran's 375 receiving yards rank second on the Texans behind Nico Collins (478). Schultz has averaged 57.3 receiving yards across four home games this season, reaching 30 yards in three of them. Indianapolis has also encountered trouble against opposing tight ends in recent weeks. Minnesota's T.J. Hockenson collected 35 yards and a touchdown in Week 7, while Jacksonville's Brenton Strange registered 55 yards on two catches the following Sunday. SportsLine projects 41.3 receiving yards and 4.8 receptions for Schultz. Trade on the NFL here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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