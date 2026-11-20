The latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit. Reliant Stadium will be the site of Thursday Night Football as the Houston Texans (3-6) host the Indianapolis Colts at 8:15 p.m. ET. Both teams have three wins. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

The Colts are coming off a 24-22 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10, which ended a five-game losing skid. The Texans were defeated by the Cleveland Browns, 27-24, on Sunday and have lost two of their last three games. The Texans are trading at $0.84 per share to beat the Colts on Thursday at Polymarket. The $0.84 price per share equates to a 84% probability for the Texans to win. More than 44.5 points scored in Colts vs. Texans is trading at $0.48 per share.

What is the latest Polymarket promo code?

Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS Polymarket US welcome trading bonus Deposit $10, get a $25 trading bonus States Polymarket app is available All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Polymarket US minimum age 18 years or older and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Polymarket operates Polymarket US available sports NBA, MLB, NHL, NFL, NCAA football, UFC, Golf, WNBA, World Cup soccer, Champions League soccer, Major League soccer, various European soccer leagues, ATP, WTA, ITF Tennis, IPL Cricket, Esports Polymarket US regulatory body U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Last verified November 19, 2026

*Some markets on the Polymarket.com global site may not be available on the Polymarket U.S. app. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colts vs. Texans picks, predictions

Colts to lose by 13 or fewer points or win outright ($0.55 per share)

More than 44.5 points ($0.48 per share)

C.J. Stroud (Texans)- Fewer than 250 passing yards ($0.44 per share)

Jonathan Taylor (Colts)- More than 50 rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Colts lose by 13 or fewer points or win outright ($0.55 per share)

Polymarket probability: 55%

This week's Thursday Night Football matchup will be a battle for second place in the AFC South with the Jacksonville Jaguars holding a comfortable lead in first place and the one-win Titans multiple games back in last place. The Colts won the previous head-to-head matchup, 19-17, at home in Week 3.

The Texans are the heavy favorites as they will be at home and, excluding games against the Colts and Dallas Cowboys, most of their losses have come against teams with winning records. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Texans will beat the Colts, 31-20, on Thursday night.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that the Colts are trading at $0.55 per share to lose by 13 or fewer points or win outright, while the Texans are trading at $0.46 per share to win by 14 or more points, at Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 44.5 points ($0.48 per share)

Polymarket probability: 48%

The Texans enter Week 11 ranked ninth in scoring offense with 25.9 points per game and 18th in scoring defense with 24.3 points allowed per game. Houston is averaging 34.0 points scored and 24.5 points allowed in its last two games.

The Colts currently rank 23rd in scoring offense with 20.8 points per game and 29th in scoring defense with 27.1 points allowed per game. Indianapolis is averaging 23.5 points scored and 24.5 points allowed per game in its last two games.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting both teams will score a combined 51 points on Thursday.

The Colts and Texans scoring 45 or more points is currently trading at $0.48 per share, while both teams scoring 44 or fewer points is trading at $0.52 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

C.J. Stroud (Texans)- Fewer than 250 passing yards ($0.44 per share)

Polymarket probability: 44%

Texans quarterback CJ Stroud currently ranks third among NFL players with 273.6 passing yards per game and sixth with 2,462 total passing yards.

Stroud has thrown for 595 yards, eight touchdowns and two interceptions combined in his last two starts.

The former Ohio State standout has, however, thrown for less yards than his projected market in three of his last five games when the Texans are favored at home, averaging 241.8 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Stroud will record 222.2 passing yards on average against the Colts.

Stroud recording fewer than 250 passing yards is trading at $0.44 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Jonathan Taylor (Colts)- More than 50 rushing yards ($0.54 per share)

Polymarket probability: 54%

Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor is still with the Colts despite reports that he'd be included in the fire sale that saw many of the team's other stars traded before the deadline last week.

Taylor has recorded an average of 73.9 rushing yards per game in 10 appearances, including 83 yards on 16 carries against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Taylor has surpassed his projected rushing yards market in six of his last 10 games, with an average of 73.9 yards per game during that span.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Nabers will record 87.7 yards on average against the Colts.

Nabers recording more than 67.5 receiving yards is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. Get a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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