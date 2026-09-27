There will be an air of desperation at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday when the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans in an NFL Week 3 matchup. Both teams come in 0-2, with the hosts falling to the Chiefs in overtime Sunday night after struggling against Baltimore in Week 1. The Texans, who lost in the Divisional Round of last year's playoffs, have lost to the Bills and Bengals. Before Sunday's game, fans can sign up to trade with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after depositing $10 or more at one of the best prediction market apps. Get started at with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Texans vs. Colts Polymarket markets

Texans to win: $0.58

Colts to win: $0.42

Texans to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.52, No. $0.48

More than 42.5 combined points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Texans to win: $0.58

The Texans came into the season with legtimate hopes of making a deep playoff run after last season's success, but it hasn't started off on a positive note. Of course, they played the high-powered Bills and resurgent Bengals, and the Colts are in the same boat as Houston. QB C.J. Stroud has been solid in both games, throwing for 353 yards against the Bengals to give him 627 for the season (fourth in NFL). He has two TD passes but no interceptions and has added 44 rushing yards. The Texans really do their damage on the other side of the ball, as they led the league in total defense and were second in scoring defense last season. They had 47 sacks in 2025, and only three teams have more than their seven in 2026.

A Texans win is $0.58 at Polymarket, and a Colts win is $0.42. Get a $50 bonus when you sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Colts to win: $0.42

The Colts were almost on top of the world last season as they started 7-1 and quarterback Daniel Jones was in early league MVP conversations. Then they dropped to 8-4 before he went down with an Achilles injury, taking the season down with him, losing their last five games. Jones is back, and Indy comes in off a solid showing on the road in prime time. Jones threw for 210 yards in the 33-30 OT loss to the Chiefs, and Jonathan Taylor rushed for 92 yards and two TDs. That gives Taylor 190 yards and four scores for the season. DeForest Buckner has 1.5 of the defense's four sacks, and Stroud has been taken down seven times. Houston has won five straight meetings, but the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Indy winning in 43% of its simulations.

A Colts win is trading at $0.42 at Polymarket, while a Houston win is $0.58. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and receive a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Texans to win by more than 2.5 points: Yes $0.52, No. $0.48

During that five-game win streak against Indianapolis, the Texans have won by an average of 4.2 points. The shortest margin was two points and the widest was eight. The Colts gave up 508 yards in a 41-23 loss to the Ravens in Week 1 and 523 yards last week. That 514.5 average is by far the most in the NFL, almost 60 yards more than the Lions, who are No. 31 in total defense, have given up. The Texans allow 338 per game, and 252 comes through the air. Jones will be without receiver Alec Pierce, so Josh Downs (109 yards) and Keenan Allen (seven catches) will be the go-to guys, along with Taylor (63 receiving yards).

Houston to win by more than 2.5 points is $0.52 at Polymarket, while the Colts to win outright or lose by fewer than 2.5 is $0.48. Deposit $10 and get a $50 bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

More than 42.5 combined points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Stroud has shown that with adequate protection he can make big plays. The fourth-year pro is trying to get back to the form that put him over 4,000 passing yards as a rookie. Tight end Dalton Schultz is the team's top pass-catcher with 175 receiving yards, while top wideouts Jaylin Noel and Nico Collins have combined for 10 catches for 159 yards. David Montgomery and Woody Marks complement Stroud, and the trio has combined for 164 rushing yards. Last year's matchup in Indianapolis finished 20-16 in favor of the Texans, but the regular-season finale in Houston was a 38-30 shootout.

Shares on these teams to combine for more than 42.5 points are $0.51 each at Polymarket, while the teams to score 42 or fewer combined points is $0.50. Sign up with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get your $50 bonus today:

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