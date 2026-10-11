Someone will finally come away with a victory (probably) when the Tennessee Titans host the Houston Texans on Sunday in an AFC South showdown in NFL Week 5. The Texans were expected to be a playoff contender, but history says an 0-4 start makes that unlikely. The Titans have gone 3-14 the past two seasons and look to be on the same path. Fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps on Sunday's Texans vs. Titans matchup in NFL Week 5. Get started at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Texans vs. Titans Kalshi markets

Texans to win: $0.77

Titans to win: $0.24

Texans to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 38.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

Texans to win: $0.77

Houston lost in the AFC Divisional Round to the Patriots last season, reaching that point behind a fierce defense, but that unit hasn't quite been the same so far in 2026. Heading into Tennessee will be a chance to get on track, as the Titans have the league's worst offense. That unit averages 261.3 yards per game (32nd in NFL) and 13.8 points per contest (31st). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has Houston winning in 71% of its simulations.

You can trade on Houston to win for $0.77 per share, which equates to a 77% probability in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds.

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Titans to win: $0.24

The Texans defense was feared last season, when it allowed NFL lows of 277.2 yards and 17.4 points per game and wreaked havoc up front. Now the unit is allowing 343.8 yards and 27.3 points per contest, both in the bottom half of the league. Only four NFL teams are allowing more points per game. The Tennessee offense has struggled, but the defense allows fewer than 21 points per game. The Titans are winning in 29% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Tennessee victory is trading at $0.24 per share on Kalshi. The $0.24 price equates to a 24% probability in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds. Make trades at Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 sign-up bonus:

Texans to win by more than 7.5 points: Yes $0.50 No. $0.51

As discussed, the numbers show Houston's defensive issues, but they have already faced high-powered offenses in the Bills, Bengals and Cowboys (they also lost to the Colts on the road). The Tennessee offense led by Cam Ward is far less dangerous. Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud threw for 347 yards and two TDs in the last-minute loss to Dallas last week as receiver Nico Collins returned after a short-term injury. The Texans win by more than 7.5 points in 54% of SportsLine simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.50 per share, while Tennessee to lose by fewer than 7.5 or win is priced at $0.51 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 38.5 points: Yes $0.47, No $0.54

The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 38.5 points in a whopping 66% of its simulations. In addition to Stroud and Collins having a strong rapport, David Montgomery and Woody Marks will look to get going against the Titans' 24th-ranked run defense. Ward and Carnell Tate also found a groove last week, with the receiver posting 145 yards and Ward throwing for 222 in a loss to the Ravens. The SportsLine model has the team topping 38.5 combined points 66% of the time.

You can trade on these teams to score more than 38.5 points at Kalshi for $0.47 per share, while the teams falling short of that number is priced at $0.54 per share.

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