Texas A&M hosts Arkansas at Kyle Field on Saturday night, with both programs at 2-2 and looking for a better start to October. Mike Elko's Aggies have dropped back-to-back SEC games, most recently a 35-6 loss at LSU, leaving them 0-2 in conference play. Ryan Silverfield's Razorbacks are 0-1 in the SEC, but they arrive from a 34-6 win over previously unbeaten Tulsa. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 after a $10 deposit:

Polymarket currently gives Texas A&M an 84% chance to win, compared with 16% for Arkansas. The $0.84 price per share equates to a 84% probability for the Aggies to win. Two other predictions stand out for this matchup: the Aggies winning by at least 14 points checks in at $0.54 per share, while fewer than 50.5 total points is priced at $0.49 per share. Texas A&M has also controlled this series lately, winning four straight meetings and 13 of the last 14.

Ahead of Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Texas A&M vs. Arkansas for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas predictions

Texas A&M returns home needing a response after back-to-back SEC losses, and the defense gives Elko something useful to lean on. The Aggies have seven takeaways through four games after producing only 10 all last season, while opponents have scored just three points off Texas A&M turnovers in 2026. Mario Craver leads the receiving group with 22 catches, while Isaiah Horton has three touchdown receptions. The bigger question is whether Marcel Reed can rebound after completing 10 of 26 passes for 106 yards at LSU.

Arkansas arrives in a much better place offensively after beating Tulsa 34-6. KJ Jackson threw for 309 yards in that win, his first 300-yard game, while Chris Marshall exploded for nine catches and 195 yards. Marshall has 331 receiving yards over the last two games. Texas A&M has won four straight in the series, and 13 of the last 14 meetings, but Arkansas' passing game gives the Aggies something real to solve. Claim the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas predictions, picks

Texas A&M to win by 14 or more: $0.54 per share

Fewer than 50.5 points scored: $0.49 per share

Texas A&M to win by 14 or more ($0.54 per share)

Texas A&M's recent results aren't pretty, but this matchup offers a chance to reset at Kyle Field. The Aggies were held to 197 total yards by LSU, yet their defense has still created seven takeaways through four games and ranks 10th nationally on third down at 26%. That can become a major problem for an Arkansas offense converting 41% of its third downs.

Arkansas is coming off its best offensive day of the season, with Jackson throwing for 309 yards and Marshall accounting for 195 receiving yards against Tulsa. The jump in difficulty is sharp, though, and Texas A&M has won four straight in this series. Texas A&M winning by at least 14 points is trading at $0.54 per share on Polymarket. SportsLine's advanced computer model call for the Aggies to secure a 31-14 victory over the Razorbacks. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $50 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 50.5 points scored ($0.49 per share)

The lower-scoring path starts with Texas A&M's defense. The Aggies have allowed opponents to convert only 11 of 43 third downs, and they've already forced seven turnovers. Arkansas can move the ball through Jackson and Marshall, but sustaining long drives should be tougher than it was against Tulsa. A&M also has offensive questions after producing just 197 total yards at LSU, where Reed finished with 106 passing yards.

That combination points toward a game played in the 40s rather than a shootout. SportsLine calls for Texas A&M to win 31-14, a 45-point total, while its model has fewer than 51.5 points in 63.1% of simulations. Fewer than 50.5 points scored is trading at $0.49 per share on Polymarket. Arkansas has enough passing talent to create a few explosive moments, but A&M's recent offensive struggles keep the ceiling down. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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