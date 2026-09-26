LSU and Texas A&M both had their perfect starts erased Saturday. The Tigers return home at 2-1 after rallying from a 17-point halftime deficit before falling 32-24 at Ole Miss. Texas A&M owns the same record after Kentucky left College Station with a 31-21 victory. Marcel Reed has thrown for 632 yards with six touchdowns through three games, but the Aggies now face their first road test of 2026. LSU has been a different team at Tiger Stadium, beating Clemson and Louisiana Tech by a combined 72 points. There's some recent history here, too: Texas A&M walked into Baton Rouge last season and left with a 49-25 win. Polymarket prices LSU at $0.76 per share to win Saturday, with Texas A&M at $0.25 per share. Trade today's top games here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

The tighter markets fit a matchup SportsLine expects to stay close. LSU winning by one to six points is priced at $0.37 per share. Texas A&M winning or losing by eight points or fewer is available at $0.50 per share. SportsLine forecasts a 27-26 LSU victory, which lands inside both featured ranges. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Polymarket promo code review.

Polymarket trades for LSU vs. Texas A&M

LSU vs. Texas A&M: Game preview

Game preview LSU: Wins by 1-6 points ($0.37 per share)

Wins by 1-6 points ($0.37 per share) Texas A&M: Wins outright or loses by 8 points or fewer ($0.52 per share)

LSU vs. Texas A&M game preview

The biggest question Saturday is how Texas A&M handles its first trip away from College Station. Reed has thrown six touchdown passes through three games, and Mario Craver is coming off an 11-catch, 119-yard performance against Kentucky. That gives the Aggies enough production to test an LSU team that just had to fight its way out of a 17-point halftime hole at Ole Miss.

Tiger Stadium changes the setting considerably. LSU has overwhelmed Clemson and Louisiana Tech there by a combined 72 points, while Texas A&M has yet to play on the road this season. The Aggies do know what winning in Baton Rouge looks like after taking last year's meeting 49-25, but this time they arrive trying to rebound from their first loss of 2026. Trade on LSU-Texas A&M here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

LSU wins by 1-6 points ($0.37 per share)

LSU's first loss exposed some issues, but it also showed the Tigers won't disappear when a game turns ugly. They trailed Ole Miss 24-7 at halftime, then scored 17 unanswered points to tie it in the fourth quarter. Sam Leavitt ran for one touchdown and later found Winnie Watkins for a 26-yard score. Back at Tiger Stadium, that response is worth remembering.

Texas A&M has enough offense to keep this thing close. Reed has six touchdown passes through three games, and Craver gave the Aggies 119 receiving yards against Kentucky. SportsLine expects exactly that type of fight, calling for a 27-26 LSU victory. A one-point finish lands inside Polymarket's featured 1-6 range. LSU winning by one to six points is priced at $0.37 per share. Trade on LSU-Texas A&M here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Texas A&M wins outright or loses by 8 points or fewer ($0.52 per share)

Texas A&M's path here is less about winning a shootout and more about hanging around long enough to make the fourth quarter interesting. The Aggies gave up 31 points to Kentucky, but they still produced 400 total yards and had Craver repeatedly moving the chains. Reed also brings plenty of experience into his first road start of the season, including a 108-yard rushing performance against LSU last year.

LSU has been excellent at home, but Ole Miss just showed the Tigers can be pulled into a four-quarter game. Again, SportsLine forecasts LSU by a single point, 27-26. That result would easily keep Texas A&M inside this Polymarket range. The Aggies to win outright or lose by eight points or fewer are priced at $0.52 per share. Trade on LSU-Texas A&M here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus:

Responsible Risk Management

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Those who need responsible gaming assistance can contact the national helpline at 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.