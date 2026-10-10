The Missouri Tigers are coming off a blowout win over the Florida Gators last weekend, and the Tigers' next test is a longtime rival in the Texas A&M Aggies, who made the College Football Playoff last year, though they've dropped two games already this year. The Aggies will be trying to catch the Tigers in a letdown spot after their great win over Florida last week. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 sign-up bonus when you trade $25+ at the one of the best prediction market apps ahead of Texas A&M vs. Missouri on Saturday. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Texas A&M vs. Missouri Kalshi markets

Texas A&M to win: $0.38

Missouri to win: $0.63

Missouri to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Less than 48.5 points: Yes $0.57, No $0.44

Texas A&M to win: $0.38

This is a talented roster that has not lived up to expectations. Quarterback Marcel Reed has thrown just one touchdown pass over his last three games, and Texas A&M's defense has not slowed anyone down. The Aggies gave up more than 30 points to both Kentucky and LSU before getting a much-needed break against Arkansas. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times, does see the underlying talent shining as Texas A&M wins in 53% of simulations.

You can trade on Texas A&M to win for $0.38 per share. This $0.38 price equates to a 38% probability in the latest Texas A&M vs. Missouri odds.

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Missouri to win: $0.63

There was a lot of noise about Mizzou being ranked in the top 25 after losing to Mississippi State in Week 4. Those criticisms have largely disappeared after the Tigers dispatched Florida 45-17 in dominant fashion, but this has the makings of a letdown game. Missouri's defense played its best game of the season and forced the Gators to become a one-dimensional team, while Austin Simmons was locked in with his receivers. If Simmons continues to play like he has this season, the Tigers should have enough firepower to take advantage of an average Texas A&M defense even if Reed gashes Mizzou's defense. The Tigers win in 47% of model simulations.

A Missouri win trades at $0.63 per share on Kalshi. This $0.63 price equates to a 63% probability in the latest Texas A&M vs. Missouri odds.

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Missouri to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Texas A&M has been able to put up points against inferior opponents this season but has struggled to do much against better SEC competition. After demolishing Florida, the Tigers clearly are not a rankings charity case. They might not be as talented on paper as LSU, but they have one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Missouri's only loss was by a touchdown in a game it led in the fourth quarter, so it's possible the Tigers just had a lapse and are now more focused on closing out games. The Aggies win outight or lose by less than 3.5 points in 61% of SportsLine simulations.

At Kalshi, this trade is available for $0.49 per share. Mizzou to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.52 per share.

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More than 48.5 points: Yes $0.57, No $0.44

The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for less than 48.5 points in 51.6% of simulations. Texas A&M's offensive struggles are probably a big reason for that, and Mizzou could potentially be getting healthier on the defensive line ahead of this clash. The Tigers have been balling out offensively, so they might be able to do most of the work here. Even against a struggling Aggies defense, Mizzou's offense seems due for a slight dip in production.

You can trade on these teams to score less than 48.5 points at Kalshi for $0.57 per share. The teams topping 48.5 points is priced at $0.44 per share as well.

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