The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. No. 13 Alabama hosts Texas A&M on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices Alabama to win at $0.84 per share, with Texas A&M listed at $0.16. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Saturday's featured predictions include Texas A&M to win or lose by 14 points or fewer, and fewer than 50.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the Aggies' margin outcome at $0.53 per share, while the lower scoring total is listed at $0.50. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here, such as Kalshi Texas. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama preview

Texas A&M heads to Tuscaloosa after an afternoon that offered Mike Elko a few answers. The Aggies gained 501 yards in a 41-0 win over The Citadel, with KJ Edwards rushing for 116 yards and Jamarion Morrow scoring three first-half touchdowns. Marcel Reed threw for 130 yards before Brady Hart took over after halftime. The victory followed a 27-6 defeat at Missouri, but conference play has been less forgiving. A&M is 4-3 entering its first meeting with Alabama since 2023.

The Crimson Tide have lost consecutive games after opening 5-0. Keelon Russell completed 19 of 29 passes for 147 yards and two interceptions in a 26-10 defeat at Tennessee. He scored Alabama's only touchdown on a 19-yard scramble. Rico Scott caught four passes for 54 yards, while Caleb Woodson made 11 tackles. Kalen DeBoer's team returns home for its first meeting with the Aggies in Tuscaloosa since 2022. Alabama leads the series 13-3. SportsLine forecasts a Crimson Tide victory. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Texas A&M vs. Alabama picks, predictions

Texas A&M to win or lose by 14 points or fewer ($0.53 per share)

Texas A&M has struggled to sustain offense against SEC opponents. Kentucky won 31-21 in College Station, while the Aggies managed six points in each road loss to LSU and Missouri. Reed has faced pressure behind the line, and the passing game hasn't delivered enough. The secondary has improved lately. Across the Arkansas, Missouri, and Citadel games, opponents have passed for just 301 yards and two touchdowns combined, a point in favor of a closer game.

Alabama beat South Carolina 49-18 and Mississippi State 56-23, both by more than 30 points. A&M's improved pass coverage could challenge Russell. The Aggies held Arkansas to seven points, although their offense has struggled against ranked teams. Alabama's only home defeat came against Georgia, when the Crimson Tide generated 346 offensive yards. SportsLine forecasts a 13-point Alabama victory, inside the selected margin. Kalshi lists an Alabama win by more than 14.5 points at $0.48 per Yes share and the opposite outcome at $0.53. No covers an A&M victory or a loss by 14 or fewer. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Fewer than 50.5 points scored ($0.50 per share)

Alabama scored at least 45 points in each of its first five games, and all five finished with more than 50.5 combined points. The last two finished with 37 and 36 combined points, with Alabama scoring only three after halftime across those contests. Russell completed 35 passes for 332 yards in those two outings. Tennessee also held Alabama to 54 rushing yards.

Texas A&M has finished with 50 combined points or fewer in five of seven games. Its season opener produced exactly 50, and its last four games, beginning with the trip to LSU, have finished below Saturday's total. The Aggies are allowing 17.1 points per contest, helped by two shutouts. Their first two games produced 50 and 68 combined points, respectively, so a higher-scoring result isn't out of the question. Alabama's defense allowed 20 and 26 points in its last two contests, another variable. SportsLine's forecast adds up to 45 points. Kalshi lists fewer than 50.5 at $0.50 per share, compared with $0.51 for more. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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