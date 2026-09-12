Arizona State (1-0) goes on the road to face No. 10 Texas A&M (1-0) on Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET at Kyle Field. Both teams are coming off blowout wins in Week 1, with Arizona State defeating Morgan State, 70-7, and Texas A&M beating Missouri State, 50-0. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Kalshi prices Texas A&M at $0.86 per share to beat the Sun Devils, who are trading at $0.16 per share. More than 50.5 points scored in Arizona State vs. Texas A&M is trading at $0.51 per share.

SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated Texas A&M vs. Arizona State 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make the best trades on prediction market platforms. Sign up for the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit here:

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Texas A&M vs. Arizona State picks, predictions

Texas A&M to beat Arizona State YES ($0.86 per share on Kalshi)

Texas A&M wins by 14.5 or more points NO ($0.51 on Polymarket)

More than 50.5 points scored NO ($0.51 per share on Kalshi)

Texas A&M to beat Arizona State YES ($0.86 on Kalshi)

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas A&M is trading at $0.86 per share to beat Arizona State, while the Sun Devils are trading at $0.16 per share at Kalshi. SportsLine's advanced computer model projects Texas A&M to win, 30-17, on Saturday.

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed threw for 233 yards and two touchdowns on 21 of 30 passing during Saturday's win against Missouri State. The Aggies' running backs combined for 236 yards and three touchdowns on 47 rushing attempts, with Reuben Owens II finishing as the leading rusher with 77 yards on 17 carries.

Arizona State quarterback Cutter Boley threw for 387 yards and six touchdowns on 21 of 27 passing during a rout of Morgan State last Saturday. The Sun Devils recorded a total of 249 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 35 rushing attempts during the victory, with Kyson Brown recording a team-best 80 yards and one touchdown on six carries. Trade on college football here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Texas A&M wins by 14.5 or more points NO ($0.51 on Polymarket)

Arizona State is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by 14 points or fewer or win outright on Saturday, while Texas A&M is trading at $0.50 to win by 15 or more points at Polymarket. Arizona State lost by 14 or fewer points in three of its five losses during the 2025 season, which included a 24-20 loss to Mississippi State in Week 2, a 24-16 loss to Houston in Week 8, and a 42-39 loss to Duke in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

Texas A&M had a 166-point differential last season, which ranked 20th among FBS teams in 2025. The Aggies scored 40 points or more in six games and 30 points or more in eight games last season.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Texas A&M to secure a 30-17 victory on Saturday. Trade on college football here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $50 bonus after a $10 deposit:

More than 50.5 points scored NO ($0.51 on Kalshi)

The Aggies are coming off a dominant defensive performance in their season opener, beating Missouri State 50-0. Arizona State hung 70 points against Morgan State in its opener, while holding the Bears to just seven points. The Sun Devils held Morgan State to 188 total yards, and SportsLine's model expects both defenses to continue their disruptive ways on Saturday.

The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting these two teams to combine for 47 points on Saturday. Fewer than 50.5 points scored is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi. Trade on college football here with the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS:

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