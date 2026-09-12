Tonight features one of the best regular-season college football games we may see all season, with a top-five battle when No. 4 Texas hosts No. 1 Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are led by star quarterbacks in Texas' Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, and Ohio State's Julian Sayin, a Heisman finalist last year. The anticipation around this contest will make it one of the most heavily traded events of the college football season at prediction market apps. Trade on Ohio State vs. Texas at Kalshi with the newest promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 in bonus trading credits after trading $25:

These two teams played last year in Columbus, Ohio. The Buckeyes won, 14-7, and the rematch creates plenty of opportunities for college football prediction markets. Texas, ranked No. 4 but having home-field advantage, is trading at $0.54 per contract to win, while Ohio State is $0.47.

If you're wondering how and where to trade on Ohio State vs. Texas, learn more about the top prediction markets, such as Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Underdog, below, along with predictions for some of the biggest games. Trade $50, get $75 incentive funds for college football by signing up for ProphetX with promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Where to trade on Week 2 college football

How to sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button and download the Kalshi app.

Register for a Kalshi account and enter the information requested, including name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ within a state where Kalshi operates. Do not forget the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS to lock in the bonus offer. Once registered, tap the green "Deposit Cash" button, choose your preferred deposit method and follow the ensuing steps. New users must trade at least $25 in contracts. Eligible users receive $25 in bonus trading credits. Credits expire seven days after the initial receipt.

Claim your Kalshi bonus here, and remember to use the Kalshi referral code CBSSPORTS:

How to sign up for the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button above or anywhere on this page and download the Polymarket app. Register for a Polymarket account and enter the required information, including name, address, phone number, and SSN. Be sure to enter the Polymarket referral code CBSSPORTS to secure the trading bonus offer and receive instant access to the Polymarket app. Once registered, make your first deposit using your desired deposit method and follow the prompts. New users must deposit at least $10 in contracts for the $50 trading bonus to be applied to their account.

After depositing $10 with the Polymarket promo code, new users will be given a $50 trading bonus:

How to sign up for the Underdog Predict promo code CBS

Tap the CLAIM BONUS button anywhere on this page and download the Underdog Sports app. Register for an Underdog account and enter the required information, such as name, address, phone number and SSN. Users must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA & VA) and have a legal U.S. residential address in a state where Underdog operates. Be sure to use the Underdog promo code CBS. Verify your email. Make a first-time deposit and receive 50% of your deposit in bonus funds. Receive bonus funds within 72 hours of your first deposit.

This promo is not available in MD, MI, NJ, OH, PA. Bonus funds can't be used on prediction markets, but they can be used on fantasy entries at Underdog.

Claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

How prediction markets work

Prediction markets offer event contracts where users can purchase positions of a result at a given price (between $0.01 and $0.99) and if you're correct, those positions then pay out at $1.00 per contract.

Contract prices are reflective of what the market predicts the win probability to be and are subject to change as money rolls in. Here's a guide showing event contract prices along with their equivalent American odds:

Equivalent odds for Ohio State vs. Texas college football prediction market prices

$0.10 per contract = +900

$0.20 per contract = +400

$0.30 per contract = +233

$0.40 per contract = +150

$0.50 per contract = +100

$0.60 per contract = -150

$0.70 per contract = -233

$0.80 per contract = -400

$0.90 per contract = -900

Texas vs. Ohio State predictions, picks

Texas to win ($0.54)

Ohio State has gotten the better of Texas in recent meetings, defeating the Longhorns, 28-14, in the 2025 College Football Playoff and then opening the ensuing year with a 14-7 win over Texas. But neither of those games was played in Austin. The Longhorns have home-field advantage on Saturday, and they went 6-0 at home last season, including two wins over top-10 teams. Arch Manning enters his second full season as Texas' QB1, and he opened the season with 305 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 59-7 win over Texas State last week.

Ohio State is 1-2 in true road games against top-five teams over the last three seasons. Meanwhile, Texas is 4-1 in its last five games against ranked teams, with all five contests coming against teams ranked in the top 18.

Texas to win is trading at $0.54 per contract at Polymarket. Ohio State to win is trading at $0.47. Trade on college football at Polymarket and get a $50 trading bonus with a $10 deposit:

Fewer than 49.5 total points scored ($0.51)

Texas and Ohio State have played five times in program history, all coming since 2005, and none of those games have had a total of 50 points scored. These programs have had consistently strong offenses throughout the 21st century, so it's not for a lack of playmakers. Both sides also recruit strong defensive players, as shown in last year's 14-7 Ohio State victory over Texas. Julian Sayin and Arch Manning quarterbacked that matchup as well, heading into their Saturday encore.

Ohio State had the No. 1 scoring defense at 10 points per game allowed last season. It was the Buckeyes' second straight year with the top scoring defense, and they've had a top-two scoring defense in each of the last three seasons. Texas ranked 20th at 20.3 ppg allowed last season and returns six defensive starters. The model projects less than 49.5 total points scored in 50.5% of simulations.

Fewer than 49.5 total points scored is trading at $0.51 per contract. More than 49.5 total points is trading at $0.50. Claim the latest Underdog promo code here and register with the Underdog promo code CBS:

Responsible trading

Prediction markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) — an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited.

Some markets on the Polymarket global site may not be available on the CFTC federally-regulated and licensed Polymarket U.S. app. Volume and pricing on the Polymarket U.S. app may differ from the Polymarket global site.