Sports fans looking to make trades on college football in Week 1 can take advantage of one of the most iconic brands in the game being in action. The Texas Longhorns open the season in front of their fans against the Texas State Bobcats, and those interested in the best prediction market apps can use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get $25 as a sign-up bonus after making $25+ in trades, as well as the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get $50 as a trading bonus after depositing $10+.

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Texas State vs. Texas prediction markets

Texas State to win: 2% (Polymarket)

Texas to win: 98% (Polymarket)

Texas to win by more than 30.5 points: Yes $0.49, No $0.52 (Kalshi)

More than 59.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.51 (Kalshi)

Texas State to win: 2% (Polymarket)

Anyone looking for prediction market bonuses should know the Bobcats head to the new-look Pac-12 and could actually have a solid offense. Brad Jackson returns at quarterback, as do 1,000-yard receivers Beau Sparks and Chris Dawn Jr. The running back position is also in a good spot with Greg Burrell back. Texas State won its last four games to close 2025, including a bowl game win over Rice.

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Texas to win: 98% (Polymarket)

Anyone in prediction market legal states should know expectations are high in Austin for Steve Sarkisian's squad. Arch Manning was underwhelming for most of 2025 but now has another offseason under his belt. Texas revamped its running back room with transfers Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown, while receivers Cam Coleman and Ryan Wingo form a great duo. Last year's sacks leader Colin Simmons returns, and interceptions leader Jelani McDonald is back in the secondary. Texas is expected to contend for the SEC title, but it's important for the Longhorns to not look past Texas State with Ohio State looming in Week 2.

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Texas to win by more than 30.5 points: Yes 49 cents, No 52 cents (Kalshi)

Manning struggled with Ohio State in Week 1, and the Longhorns were right to give their quarterback a better tune-up opportunity to open the 2026 season. Texas had some huge victories in 2025 but only won by more than 30.5 points twice. Texas State lost by more than 30.5 points just once in 2025.

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More than 59.5 points: Yes 51 cents, No 51 cents (Kalshi)

With most of the key offensive pieces returning, Texas State should continue rolling offensively after averaging 36.5 points per game last season. Texas averaged 30.5 points per game a year ago, but Manning was a full-time starter for the first time and the Longhorns had some turnover in the transfer portal.

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