No. 12 Texas Tech (4-0) will face Colorado (2-2) in a Big 12 Conference game scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on Saturday. The Red Raiders are undefeated, while Colorado is coming off back-to-back losses. Polymarket prices Texas Tech to win at $0.84 per share, and Colorado at $0.18 per share. The $0.84 price per share equates to a 84% probability for the Red Raiders to win. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Ahead of Texas Tech vs. Colorado, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Polymarket, one of the best prediction market apps. Polymarket is offering prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and kickoff on Saturday, and the offer can be used when trading on Colorado vs. Texas Tech for residents of prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS, offering a $25 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Check out the Polymarket promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Texas Tech vs. Colorado preview

Texas Tech defeated Abilene Christian, 33-10, Oregon State, 35-24, and rival Houston, 28-26, before last weekend's 49-14 rout of Sam Houston State. Quarterback Will Hammond has thrown for 968 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions on 80 of 116 passing, while also recording 55 yards and one touchdown on 15 rushing attempts.

Colorado began the season with a 14-13 win against Georgia Tech in Week 1 and a 52-21 win against Weber State in Week 2 before back-to-back losses to Northwestern, 41-7, in Week 3, and Baylor, 23-13, in Week 4. Head coach Deion Sanders benched quarterback Julian Lewis for Isaac Wilson during the second half of last Saturday's game, with Wilson throwing for 156 yards and one touchdown on 12 of 25 passing. Wilson is set to get the start on Saturday against the Red Raiders.

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Texas Tech vs. Colorado picks, predictions

Texas Tech to win by 14 or more points: $0.52

Fewer than 49.5 points scored: $0.50

Texas Tech to win by 14 or more points ($0.52 per share)

Colorado faced a 13-3 deficit in the third quarter before tying Baylor 13-13 in the fourth, as Wilson threw a 17-yard touchdown to Joseph Williams with 11:04 remaining before the Bears scored 10 unanswered points to end the game. The Buffaloes haven't held a lead since their Week 2 rout of Weber State.

Texas Tech has cruised to wins in three of its first four games. The Red Raiders have outscored opponents by a 16.0+ scoring margin.

Texas Tech is currently trading at $0.52 per share to win by 14 or more points on Saturday, while Colorado is trading at $0.50 to lose by 13 or fewer points or win outright. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Fewer than 49.5 points scored ($0.45 per share)

Texas Tech is averaging 36.3 points per game, which ranks eighth in the Big 12. The Red Raiders are also averaging 429.5 yards per game, ranking 11th in total offense.

However, Colorado ranks last among Big 12 teams in scoring offense with an average of 21.5 points per game and has a -14.3 scoring margin through four games. The Buffaloes are averaging 399.0 yards per game, which ranks 14th among Big 12 teams in total offense. Sign up now to make college football trades and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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