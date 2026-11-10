The No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders will host the No. 3 Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, and this star-studded showdown is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start on the season, and Illinois won its end of this home-and-home series with an 81-77 win in Champaign last season. Illinois to win by more than 1.5 points is trading at $0.55 per share on Kalshi. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has dozens of listed college basketball prediction markets for Texas Tech vs. Illinois on Tuesday. Texas Tech to win is priced at $0.43 per share, which equates to a 43% win probability. Meanwhile, Illinois is priced at $0.58 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 168.5 points trading at $0.48 per share and fewer than 168.5 points trading at $0.54 per share. Trade on Illinois vs. Texas Tech here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Texas Tech vs. Illinois prices (via Kalshi)

Texas Tech vs. Illinois winner Texas Tech $0.43 per share, Illinois $0.58 per share Texas Tech vs. Illinois points 168.5 total points to be scored (More $0.48, Less $0.54) Texas Tech vs. Illinois margin Illinois to win by more than 2.5 (YES $0.50, NO $0.51)

Illinois vs. Texas Tech preview

Texas Tech is coming off a 23-12 season where it was eliminated in the second round of the tournament and head coach Grant McCasland has designs on a deeper run in 2026-27. Christian Anderson left for the NBA and JT Toppin is still recovering from a torn ACL, but the Red Raiders were able to be aggressive in the transfer portal. Hofstra transfer Cruz Davis and UNLV transfer Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn are the teams' leading scorers after two games (15.0 ppg each).

Meanwhile, Illinois has a lot back from a team that played in a national semifinal a season ago, though they're still waiting on David Mirkovic's return after he had foot surgery and an emergency appendectomy this offseason. Andrej Stojakovic is back, and he's averaging 22.5 points per game early in the season after Illinois destroyed Fairleigh Dickinson 120-45 and Penn 112-70. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Texas Tech vs. Illinois picks, prediction

Illinois to win by more than 1.5 points ($0.55 per share)

"The Illini are my top-rated team early in the season, with four starters back from last year's Final Four squad alongside talented newcomers," SportsLine college basketball expert Thomas Casale said. "Texas Tech is always a tough place to play. However, the Red Raiders aren't very deep right now. They rely mainly on six players as they wait for a couple of guys to return from injury. I think Illinois is too deep and too good right now." Trade on Illinois vs. Texas Tech here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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