No. 12 Texas Tech will host Abilene Christian in Week 1 of the 2026 college football season at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Red Raiders are coming off a 12-2 (8-1 Big 12) season, which included a 34-7 win the Big 12 Championship Game prior to being defeated by Oregon in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Claim the newest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and get $25 in trading bonus credits:

Abilene Christian is coming off a 21-14 loss to Lamar last Saturday after finishing 2025 with a 9-5 (7-1 UAC) record. The Wildcats won the United Athletic Conference championship before being defeated by North Dakota State in the NCAA Division I Second Found last season.

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Abilene Christian vs. Texas Tech prediction markets

Texas Tech to win by 43 or more points: $0.51 (Kalshi)

Abilene Christian to lose by 42 or less points or win outright: $0.48 (Polymarket)

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Texas Tech to win by 43 or more points: $0.51 (Kalshi)

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire announced that redshirt sophomore Will Hammond would start at quarterback over transfer Tommy Castellanos prior to Week 1. Hammond appeared in 12 games during his first two seasons in Lubbock, replacing injured starter Behren Morton on multiple occasions, but suffered a season-ending torn ACL midway through the 2025 campaign.

Junior Cameron Dickey was among the Big 12's best running backs last season, leading the conference with 14 rushing touchdowns and ranking third with 1,124 rushing yards, while also recording 25 receptions for 224 yards and two touchdowns. The Red Raiders will look to replace leading wide receivers Caleb Douglas and Reggie Virgil, but will return fifth-year tight end Terrance Carter Jr., who was selected to CBS Sports' Preseason All-America second team, along with defensive tackle A.J. Holmes Jr., and all-purpose back J'Koby Williams.

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Abilene Christian to lose by 42 points or fewer: $0.48 (Polymarket)

Abilene Christian used two quarterbacks during last week's loss to Lamar with John David Black throwing for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 15 of 25 passing and Tucker Parks throwing for 65 yards and two interceptions on 4 of 8 passing. Alex Broome led the Wildcats with 75 yards on 14 rushing attempts.

Abilene Christian had five wins against FCS ranked opponents, but lost both of its games against FBS teams, in 2025. Texas Tech has won seven of its 10 all-time meetings against Abilene Christian, which includes five consecutive games dating back to 1930. The Wildcats are trading at $0.48 to lose by 42 or less points or win outright at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

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