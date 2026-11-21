The No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders have their sights set on another College Football Playoff appearance, and they put their 9-1 record on the line with a tough road test against the Baylor Bears in college football Week 12 on Saturday. Texas Tech has dropped just one game so far and sits second in the Big Ten behind undefeated Utah. With Baylor and TCU remaining, the Red Raiders can't afford a loss if they want to return to the College Football Playoff. Baylor is 604 overall and 4-3 in Big 12 play and is 4-2 at home. The Bears are also 2-1 since firing head coach Dave Aranda. Kickoff at McLane Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Fans who want to make Texas Tech vs. Baylor college football predictions can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Texas Tech vs. Baylor prediction markets at Kalshi

Texas Tech to win: $0.66

Baylor to win: $0.35

Texas Tech to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.55, No $0.46

More than 57.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Texas Tech to win: $0.66

The Red Raiders have had some uncertainty at quarterback, but Thomas Castellanos has stepped in and thrown for 769 yards over the team's three-game win streak after a surprising loss to Cincinnati. He has 13 touchdown passes and one interception this season and is also second on the team with 322 rushing yards. J'Koby Williams leads the Red Raiders with 1,028 yards on the ground (fourth in Big 12), has 212 receiving and has scored eight TDs. Texas Tech is winning in 61% of simulations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times.

A Red Raiders victory is trading at $0.66 per share at Kalshi. This price equates to a 66% probability in the latest Texas Tech vs. Baylor odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Baylor to win: $0.35

The Bears have seen strong play from a quarterback at times as Florida transfer DJ Lagway has at least 220 passing yards in six of his past seven games. He threw for 159 last week but also rushed for 49 yards. He has 2,058 passing yards, 203 rushing and has thrown 16 TD passes and five interceptions. The Bears also have three running backs with at least 340 rushing yards, led by Caden Knight with 378, while Ryelan Morris averages 6.1 yards per carry. Gavin Freeman is third in the Big 12 in receiving yards with 889. The Baylor defense allows just 18.1 points per game, second-fewest in the conference. The SportsLine model has the Bears winning in 39% of its simulations.

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Texas Tech to win by more than 3.5 points: Yes $0.55, No $0.46

The Red Raiders are sixth in the Big 12 in total offense, averaging 448.6 yards per game, and second in scoring at 39 per contest. The Bears defense has been stout, but the offense averages almost 10 fewer points per game (29.4) than Texas Tech's. The TTU defense allows the third-most yards in the conference but is eighth in scoring defense, yielding 24.4 points per game. The visitors' nine victories have been by an average of almost 18 points. The SportsLine model has the Red Raiders winning by more than 3.5 points in 54% of its simulations.

Texas Tech to win by more than 3.5 points is priced at $0.55 per share on Kalshi. Baylor to lose by fewer than 3.5 or win outright is set at $0.46 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 57.5 points: Yes $0.0, No $0.51

The teams allow a combined 42.5 points, but the offenses combine to score almost 70. The SportsLine model sides with the defenses, as the teams combine for fewer than 57.5 points in just under 55% of its simulations, with its projected score adding up to 55. The Bears are +4 in turnover margin while the Red Raiders are minus-2, with the teams combining for 26 turnovers in 20 combined games. TTU has failed to hit 30 points twice this season and scored 24 in its only loss. The Bears topped 40 in consecutive games before a 29-7 loss to then-No. 10 BYU.

The teams to combine for more than 57.5 points is priced at $0.50 per share at Kalshi. The teams scoring fewer than 57.5 combined points is $0.51 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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