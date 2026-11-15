The No. 25 Oklahoma State Cowboys will host the No. 12 Texas Tech Red Raiders in a Big 12 battle on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. ET. No. 25 Oklahoma State (6-3, 4-2) climbed into the College Football Playoff rankings after a 66-28 win over Kansas State last week. No. 12 Texas Tech (8-1, 5-1) moved up three spots after a 53-48 win over West Virginia last week. Oklahoma State is trading at $0.62 per contract to win, with Texas Tech listed at $0.39 to win. If you're interested in making college football predictions, claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State prices (via Polymarket)

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State winner Oklahoma State $0.62, Texas Tech $0.39 Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State points 73.5 total points scored (More: $0.51, Less: $0.50) Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State margin Oklahoma State to win by more than 3.5 points (YES: $0.50, NO: $0.51)

Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State preview

If you're a fan of offense, this is the game for you. Oklahoma State has the nation's No. 2 scoring offense (42 points per game), with Texas Tech ninth at 38.1 ppg. Both teams are coming off huge offensive performances, with Oklahoma State defeating Kansas State, 66-28, last week and Texas Tech defeating West Virginia, 53-48. It was the Red Raiders' second 53-point game over their last four contests, and Oklahoma State has scored at least 49 points in three straight games.

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker's play has entered the conversation as a potential No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft. Mestemaker is second in the nation in passing yards (2,962) with the most passing touchdowns (29). He's thrown for at least four touchdowns in three straight games. Running back Caleb Hawkins is seventh in the nation in rushing yards (1,081), including 175 rushing yards last week. Hawkins is averaging 237.7 total yards over his last three games, with seven total touchdowns in those games.

Texas Tech quarterback Thomas Castellanos is at his fourth school in five years, and he started for Florida State last year. Castellanos threw for 362 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for 102 yards last week. J'Koby Williams rushed for 160 yards last week after having 175 rushing yards the week before, and he's 11th in the nation at 954 rushing yards. Texas Tech leads the all-time series 25-24-3, including winning the last two matchups. Texas Tech defeated Oklahoma State, 42-0, last season.

Oklahoma State is trading at $0.62 to win, with Texas Tech at $0.39 to win at Polymarket. The total is set at 73.5 points, with the more than trading at $0.51. Trade on Texas Tech vs. Oklahoma State with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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