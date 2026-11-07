Texas Tech continues its push for a berth in the Big 12 Championship game when it hosts West Virginia on Saturday. The Red Raiders are 4-1 in the conference and were No. 15 in the recently released College Football Playoff rankings, but the Mountaineers come in hot, having won two straight. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET. If you're looking to make Texas Tech vs. West Virginia predictions, use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started at Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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Texas Tech vs. West Virginia predictions on Polymarket

Texas Tech to win: 88%

West Virginia to win 13%

Texas Tech to win by more than 17.5 points: Yes 48%, No 52%

More than 66.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49%

Texas Tech to win: 88%

Whether you go by the CFP rankings or the AP poll, the industry regards Texas Tech as one of the 15 best teams in the country. Lubbock is a hard place to play for visitors, especially for a relatively average team like West Virginia. The Red Raiders gave Thomas Castellanos a start at quarterback last week against Arizona and the move worked with Castellanos leading a 34-26 win, and Castellanos will be back under center against WVU.

A Texas Tech win is trading at 88% on Polymarket. That reflects an 88% probability in the latest Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

West Virginia to win: 13%

The Mountaineers have won two in a row with victories over Cincinnati (the team responsible for Texas Tech's one loss) and TCU. West Virginia is 12th in the nation in offensive yards per game (468.1) but has given up the second-most yards per game on defense (483.9).

A West Virginia win is trading at 13% on Polymarket, reflecting a 13% probability in the latest Texas Tech vs. West Virginia odds. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Texas Tech to win by more than 17.5 points: 48%

The Red Raiders dropped 34 points on Arizona, a middling defensive team, with Thomas Castellanos taking over at quarterback. West Virginia's defense is substantially worse than Arizona's.

Texas Tech to win by more than 17.5 points is trading at 48% on Polymarket. West Virginia to win, or lose by fewer than 17.5 points, is trading at 52%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

More than 66.5 points: 52%

With two strong offenses on the field and West Virginia's porous defense, the forecast calls for points. But it's worth noting that 66.5 is a very high number. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, rates this game from a 65.5-point baseline and has the game finishing with fewer points in 65% of its simulations.

Texas Tech and West Virginia combining for more than 66.5 points is trading at 52% at Polymarket, while the opposite outcome is trading at 49%. Trade on Polymarket with the promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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