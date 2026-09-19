Top-ranked Texas (2-0) will host UTSA (2-0) at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin at 8 p.m. ET in one of 19 games involving ranked teams on the college football Saturday schedule. Texas moved up three spots in the Top 25 poll for Week 3 after its comeback win against Ohio State last Saturday, having previously defeated Texas State in Week 1. UTSA is coming off a Week 1 win against UT Rio Grande Valley and a Week 2 victory against Texas State. Kalshi prices Texas to win at $0.98 per share, while UTSA is trading at $0.03 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Texas vs. UTSA, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and Saturday's, which can be used to trade on Texas vs. UTSA for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas vs. UTSA prediction markets

Texas to win: $0.97

Texas wins by more than 30.5 points: YES $0.49, NO $0.52

Texas to score more than 44.5 points: $YES $0.52, NO $0.52

More than 58.5 points scored combined: YES $0.51, No $0.50

Texas to win: $0.97

Anyone targeting Texas prediction markets should know Texas entered the 2026 season with high expectations at No. 5 overall in the preseason poll. The Longhorns rolled to a dominant 59-7 win against Texas State before dethroning Ohio State as the nation's top team, rallying back from a 23-3 third quarter deficit to score 21 unanswered points, the last of which came on a Hollywood Smothers 1-yard run in the final 25 seconds.

Texas has only played UTSA twice in history prior to Saturday's game, but has outscored the Roadrunners, 97-27, which included a 56-7 win during their last meeting in 2024. Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas is trading at up to $0.97 per share to win at home on Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas wins by more than 30.5 points: YES $0.49, NO $0.52

Anyone trying to find out is Kalshi legal in Texas should know UTSA quarterback Owen McCown has been stellar in his first two games, throwing for 489 yards and four touchdowns on 50 of 69 passing. Wide receiver AJ Wilson recorded a team-best nine receptions for 83 yards, while fellow receiver Mekhi Anderson had five receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown, during last week's win against Texas State.

UTSA will need that firepower to keep up with a Texas team that is capable of scoring at will, especially during matchups against smaller programs from the Lonestar State. The Longhorns scored seven touchdowns and one field goal on their nine drives against Texas State in Week 1, totaling 516 yards and going 11 of 15 on third downs.

Texas is trading at $0.49 per share to win by 31 or more points on Saturday, while UTSA is trading at $0.52 to lose by 30 or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas to score more than 44.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.52

Is Polymarket legal in Texas? It is, and the Arch Manning Heisman campaign is officially in full swing. Manning now has the necessary signature win, willing a three-touchdown comeback to avenge Texas' two losses to Ohio State in Week 1 of the 2025 season and the College Football Playoff Semifinal in January 2025.

Saturday's game will be an opportunity for Manning and the Longhorns to prove their worth the hype, taking advantage of an overmatched in-state opponent with a big offensive performance. Texas should be firing on all cylinders in the non-conference game ahead of its first SEC matchup at Tennessee next weekend.

Texas scoring 45 or more points is trading at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 58.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Saturday's game will be UTSA's toughest test, but also its best opportunity to showcase that its ready to play on a big stage. The Roadrunners are an undefeated team that have outscored opponents by a 76-42 margin.

Sure, Texas will be expected to win in a blowout, but UTSA won't take it lying down. The two teams previously combined to score 63 points during the Longhorns' win in 2024 and both teams will have plenty to play for in Week 3.

Texas and UTSA scoring 59 or more combined points is trading at $0.51 per share, while the teams combining to score less than 58 points is trading at $0.50 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.