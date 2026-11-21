The No. 5 Texas Longhorns host the Arkansas Razorbacks in an SEC clash on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas is trading at $0.92 per contract to win, with Arkansas listed at $0.10 to win. If you're interested in making college football predictions, claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus after making a $10+ deposit at one of the top prediction market apps for Saturday. Get started with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS:

Polymarket also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Arkansas vs. Texas trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. Visit the Polymarket promo code review page to see the terms and conditions of this offer. Make sure prediction markets are legal in your state before you sign up.

Texas vs. Arkansas prices (via Polymarket)

Texas vs. Arkansas winner Texas $0.92, Arkansas $0.10 Texas vs. Arkansas points 46.5 total points scored (More: $0.53, Less: $0.48) Texas vs. Arkansas margin Texas to win by more than 20.5 points (YES: $0.49, NO: $0.52)

Texas vs. Arkansas preview

With Texas trailing by five points, Arch Manning orchestrated a 12-play, 58-yard drive in 2:16, capped off with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Raleek Brown out of the backfield with three seconds left to give Texas the final-second victory. The Longhorns (8-2, 5-2) have won four straight games, and they forced three turnovers on LSU last week. Texas ranks 35th in the nation in scoring offense (30.2 points per game) and 15th in scoring defense (17.8 ppg allowed). Texas moved up one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings to No. 5 after last week's 22-21 win at LSU.

Meanwhile, Arkansas isn't at the point of playing for the College Football Playoff, but the Razorbacks can still become bowl eligible with a strong finish. Arkansas (4-6, 2-5) snapped a two-game losing streak with a 34-6 win over South Carolina last week. The Razorbacks are 2-4 over their last six games. Texas leads the all-time series 58-23, including a 52-37 win last season.

Texas is trading at $0.92 to win, with Arkansas at $0.10 to win at Polymarket. The total is set at 46.5 points, with the more than side trading at $0.53. Trade on Texas vs. Arkansas with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

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