The No. 7 Texas Longhorns will take on the Baylor Bears for a non-conference matchup in college basketball on Sunday, and this in-state rivalry game is another chance to take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which offers eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Both teams are off to a 3-0 start, but Texas holds a 32-23 edge in the all-time series between these former conference foes. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi has several listed college basketball prediction markets for Texas vs. Baylor on Sunday. Texas to win is priced at $0.66 per share, which equates to a 66% win probability. Meanwhile, Baylor is priced at $0.35 per share to win. You can also trade on how many combined points will be scored, with more than 159.5 points trading at $0.51 per share and fewer than 159.5 points trading at $0.52 per share. Trade on Baylor vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college basketball prediction markets available for college basketball trading, including points scored, team scoring, and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Texas vs. Baylor prices (via Kalshi)

Texas vs. Baylor winner Texas $0.66 per share, Baylor $0.34 per share Texas vs. Baylor points 159.5 total points to be scored (More $0.51, Less $0.52) Texas vs. Baylor margin Texas to win by more than 4.5 (YES $0.50, NO $0.52)

Baylor vs. Texas preview

The Longhorns are coming off a solid tournament run in 2026 and have their eyes on an even deeper push after landing one of the nation's best recruiting classes and transfer portal hauls. Sean Miller's squad opened the season with wins of 50, 48 and 32 over Chicago State, Gardner-Webb and Grambling, respectively. However, now they'll face their first real non-conference test in this SEC vs. Big 12 matchup on a neutral floor in San Antonio.

Meanwhile, Scott Drew's squad missed the tournament since 2018 last season, but the Bears are looking to rebound after a roster overhaul of their own. The Mingo brothers are already playing a big role, with Kayden Mingo transferring in from Penn State and Dylan Mingo coming in as a five-star freshman. They're both averaging 15.0 points per game with Baylor beating Northwestern State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, and Yale handily over its first three games. Trade on college basketball here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Texas vs. Baylor picks, prediction

Texas to win by more than 4.5 points ($0.50 per share)

This is Sean Miller's first taste of this rivalry game with the two teams not scheduling each other last season, and it's the first real test for both programs. Both teams will have to tighten up their rotations after emptying their benches while playing two of the worst schedules in the country over the first three games of the season. However, frontcourt depth appears to be a glaring issue for the Bears, and that doesn't bode well with the Longhorns anchoring around 7-footer Matas Vokietaitis. The Lithuanian big man averaged 15.6 points and 7.1 rebounds for Texas last season, and he's averaging 21.3 points and 7.3 rebounds this year while shooting a staggering 79.3% from the floor. The model predicts that Texas wins by 5 or more in 57% of simulations. Trade on Baylor vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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