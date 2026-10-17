The No. 7 Texas Longhorns host the Florida Gators, pitting two of the nation's most popular programs head-to-head on the Week 7 college football schedule from Austin, Texas, on Saturday at noon ET. Texas takes the field for the first time since falling from No. 1 after a 27-24 loss to unranked Oklahoma last week. Kalshi has Texas trading at $0.80 per share to win, while Florida is priced at $0.20 to win. Florida will reportedly start Tramell Jones Jr. at quarterback. Trade on Texas vs. Florida here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Texas vs. Florida trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Florida vs. Texas prices (via Kalshi)

Florida vs. Texas winner Texas $0.80, Florida $0.20 Florida vs. Texas points 51.5 total points to be scored (More $0.47, Less $0.53) Florida vs. Texas margin Texas to win by more than 11.5 points (YES $0.51, NO $0.49)

Florida vs. Texas preview



Texas (4-1, 1-1 SEC) was the preseason No. 5 team in the nation but jumped to No. 1 after its 24-23 win over then No. 1 Ohio State. The Longhorns haven't been dominant against power conference teams though, with their one-point win over Ohio State before a 20-17 win over No. 14 Tennessee, followed by a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma. Arch Manning has thrown for more than 260 yards just once this season. And in his three games against power conference teams, Manning has four touchdowns and four interceptions. Texas has the No. 13-ranked scoring defense, though, allowing 16 points per game this season.

Florida (4-2, 2-2 SEC) enters off back-to-back lopsided losses in SEC play, falling to South Carolina, 38-19, last week and Missouri, 45-17, the week before. However, the Gators opened with four straight wins, including topping No. 4 Ole Miss, 52-28, and moving to as high as No. 8 this season. The Gators have star running back Jadan Baugh, who has rushed for 12 touchdowns in six games this year. Florida has the No. 8 scoring offense at 39.6 ppg this season.

Florida defeated Texas, 29-21, in Gainesville last season, but the Longhorns host Saturday. Manning threw for 263 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and Baugh rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. Texas is priced at $0.80 per share to win, with Florida at $0.20. The Longhorns are $0.51 per share to win by more than 11.5 points. Trade on Florida vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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