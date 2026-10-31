The No. 11 Texas Longhorns' next test is a matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs in SEC action on Saturday. The Bulldogs will again be without breakout star quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is set to miss the rest of the season with a toe injury. Ahead of this Week 9 matchup, we're diving into the best trades you can make at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps for sports fans, using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, which gives new users a $55 bonus after they make $25 in trades. We'll look at insight and picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every college football game 10,000 times. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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Texas vs. Mississippi State prediction markets at Kalshi

Texas to win: $0.91

Mississippi State to win: $0.10

Texas to win by more than 20.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Texas to win: $0.91

After ugly losses to Oklahoma and Florida, the Longhorns got back on track with an impressive victory over Ole Miss that kept Arch Manning and Steve Sarkisian in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth. Taylor was a huge part of what kept Mississippi State competitive early in the season, but the Bulldogs have lost three straight with Taylor struggling to stay on the field.

A Texas win is trading at $0.91 per share at Kalshi, with that price equating to a 91% probability in the latest Texas vs. Mississippi State odds. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Mississippi State to win: $0.10

Texas may be ranked No. 11, but the Longhorns have shown a tendency to make silly mistakes and trip over their own feet. The Bulldogs may need that kind of assistance to have a shot at getting a win on the road in Austin.

A Mississippi State win is priced at $0.10 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 10% probability in the Texas vs. Mississippi State odds. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas to win by more than 20.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

Texas has one of the best defenses in the country, allowing just 285.4 yards and 19.1 yards per game (while playing in the SEC and against Ohio State). The Bulldogs managed just 15 points last week against Oklahoma and were shut out by LSU without a healthy Taylor under center. Texas winning by more than 20.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share on Kalshi, while Mississippi State losing by 20 or fewer points or winning outright is trading at $0.50 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 50.5 points: Yes $0.51, No $0.50

The last three Texas games have eclipsed this number. The last two Mississippi State games have not, but the prior four did. The SportsLine Projection Model has this game finishing with an average of 51 total points. The Texas vs. Mississippi State result adding up to more than 50.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share at Kalshi, while the teams combining for fewer than 50.5 is trading at $0.50. Get started at Kalshi here with the promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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