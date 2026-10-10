No. 1 Texas will put its perfect record on the line when it faces Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas on Saturday afternoon. The Longhorns are coming off their bye following a 20-17 win over then-No. 14 Tennessee two weeks ago, while Oklahoma fell to 2-2 with a 41-13 loss against No. 2 Georgia that same week. Kalshi has Texas trading at $0.76 per share to win and Oklahoma at $0.24 per share. Trade on Texas vs. Oklahoma here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other college football prediction markets available for Texas vs. Oklahoma trading, including points scored, team scoring and other game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Texas vs. Oklahoma prices (via Kalshi)

Texas vs. Oklahoma winner Texas $0.76, Oklahoma $0.24 Texas vs. Oklahoma points 39.5 total points to be scored (YES $0.49, NO $0.51) Texas vs. Oklahoma margin Texas to win by more than 7.5 points (YES $0.52, NO $0.48)

Texas vs. Oklahoma preview

Texas has won the last two meetings between these teams, not allowing a touchdown since the final seconds of a 34-30 win in 2023. The Longhorns are the top-ranked team in the country, beating then-No. 1 Ohio State in Week 2 and then-No. 14 Tennessee in Week 4. Quarterback Arch Manning has completed 63.5% of his passes for 862 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Manning completed 21 of 27 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in a 23-6 win last season, while Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer completed 20 of 38 passes for 202 yards and three interceptions. Mateer has 14 total touchdowns and 12 turnovers in his last 10 games against power-conference schools. The Sooners are trying to avoid their worst five-game start since 2005.

Meanwhile, Texas has a chance to win three straight in the rivalry for the first time since 1997-99. The Longhorns are trading at $0.76 per share, while the Sooners are $0.24 per share. Texas is $0.52 per share to win by more than 7.5 points. Trade on Oklahoma vs. Texas here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 trading bonus:

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