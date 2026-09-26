Week 4 of the 2026 college football season will feature 17 games involving ranked teams scheduled for Saturday, including No. 1 Texas (3-0) vs. No. 14 Tennessee (3-0) at noon ET. Texas is coming off a 30-6 win against UTSA, while Tennessee defeated Kennesaw State, 42-9, in Week 3. Kalshi prices Texas to win at $0.66 per share, while Tennessee is trading at $0.35 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Ahead of Texas vs. Tennessee, we'll look at some of the different trading markets available at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps. Kalshi offers prediction market bonuses for new users who sign up between now and Saturday's game, which can be used to trade on Texas vs. Tennessee for residents who live in any of the prediction market legal states. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. If you want to trade on college football games, check to make sure prediction markets are legal where you live. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas vs. Tennessee prediction markets

Texas to win: $0.66 per share

Tennessee to win: $0.35 per share

Texas to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

More than 56.5 points scored combined: Yes $0.49, No $0.52

Texas to win: $0.66 per share

Texas moved up three spots from No. 4 overall to No. 1 overall with its Week 2 win against Ohio State. The Longhorns then defeated UTSA, 30-6, in Week 3, prior to kicking off their SEC schedule at Tennessee on Saturday.

The Longhorns already proved they can win a big road game in Week 2, with quarterback Arch Manning on pace to have the best season of his college career. Texas will, however, be in a tough environment at Neyland Stadium with a capacity exceeding 101,000, having never played in Knoxville, with three all-time matchups held in Dallas between 1951 and 1969.

Anyone targeting the best prediction market promos should know that Texas is trading at $0.66 to win outright on the road Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tennessee to win: $0.35 per share

Tennessee quarterback Faizon Brandon has been one of the SEC's fastest rising stars of 2026. Brandon, a true freshman, has thrown for 552 yards and six touchdowns on 41 of 64 passing, while also recording 137 yards and three touchdowns on 26 rushing attempts, in his first three games, earning SEC Freshman of the Week honors for Weeks 1 and 2.

Brandon's toughest test so far was a road win against Georgia Tech, throwing for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 10 of 21 passing, while also recording 22 yards on five rushing attempts during a 45-24 win. Texas should present a greater challenge, with loaded talent on both sides of the football.

Tennessee is trading at $0.35 per share to win at home on Saturday at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas to win by more than 5.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51

Tennessee has been favored by double-digits in all three games, but is a home underdog hosting the nation's top team on Saturday. The Vols' only game as a home underdog last season was its 44-41 overtime loss to Georgia, with the Bulldogs' projected to win by eight or more points prior to kickoff.

Tennessee currently ranks ninth among FBS teams with a +27 scoring margin, while Texas ranks 13th with a +25.7 margin, through their first three games, respectively. Texas is trading at $0.50 per share to win by six or more points on Saturday, while Tennessee is trading at $0.51 per share to lose by five or fewer points or win outright, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

More than 56.5 points: Yes $0.48, No $0.52

Saturday's game will feature two of the SEC's best offenses in 2026. Tennessee ranks third among SEC teams in scoring offense with 47.7 points per game and fifth with 510.3 total yards per game.

Texas currently ranks 11th in both scoring offense with 37.7 points per game and total offense with 417.3 yards per game, though its averages should be graded on a curve due to the the Ohio State matchup as other SEC teams have faced weaker non-conference competition through the first three weeks of the season. The Longhorns do, however, have the defensive advantage, ranking second in scoring defense with 12.0 points allowed per game and eighth in total defense with 287.7 yards allowed per game, compared to the Vols, who rank fourth in scoring defense with 14.0 points allowed per game and ninth in total defense with 289.0 yards allowed per game.

Texas and Tennessee combining to score 57 or more points is trading at $0.49 per share, while the two teams scoring 56 or fewer points is trading at $0.53 per share, at Kalshi. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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