The Texas A&M Aggies can only play spoiler Friday when they host the Texas Longhorns in a Rivalry Week SEC matchup as part of college football Week 13. The Longhorns (9-2, 6-2) are back in the thick of the College Football Playoff race after following a two-game slide with five consecutive victories and benefiting from a wild few weeks in college football. The Aggies (4-7, 1-7) have lost five of their past six, with all of those losses coming against ranked teams. Coach Mike Elko and A&M will be glad to see this season end, especially if the Aggies can close with a victory against their rivals. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Friday, Nov. 27. Fans who want to make Texas vs. Texas A&M college football predictions can use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the top prediction market apps. Get started here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

For the terms and conditions of this offer, visit the Kalshi promo code review page. Before making trades, be sure prediction markets are legal in your state.

Texas vs. Texas A&M prediction markets at Kalshi

Texas to win: $0.82

Texas A&M to win: $0.19

Texas to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.49

Texas to win: $0.82

The Longhorns are eyeing the College Football Playoff, but they won't look past the Aggies at Kyle Field. The hosts have struggled all year against the SEC's best, with six of their seven losses coming to ranked teams, but they're 4-2 at home. Those wins weren't against elite competition, and the Aggies offense is struggling and turned to a new QB in last week's loss. Texas A&M will face a Texas defense that allows just 16.5 points per game. Arch Manning and the UT offense have struggled, but A&M is last in the SEC in total offense and the Longhorns score nine more points per contest. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, has Texas winning in 72% of its simulations.

A Longhorns win is trading on Kalshi at $0.82 per share, which equates to an 82% probability of a Texas victory in the latest college football odds. Use the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to trade on college football and get a $55 bonus:

Texas A&M to win: $0.19

The Aggies started Brady Hart at QB in place of Marcel Reed last week, and it didn't go well in a 28-7 loss to Oklahoma. He led a 96-yard scoring drive in the second quarter but finished with 131 passing yards, a TD pass and an interception and was sacked three times. Elko won't say which QB will start Friday but if the Aggies are going to prevail here, it's likely going to be the defense that carries the load. The Aggies allow less than 20 points per game and are fifth in the SEC against the pass. Manning also has been hammered for mistakes all season -- he has 10 interceptions to go with 21 TD passes -- and while A&M has just seven picks, it has returned two for TDs. The SportsLine model has the Aggies winning in 28% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, you can trade on the Aggies to pull off the upset at home at $0.19 per share. Sign up now to make trades on Kalshi and get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Texas to win by more than 10.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47

The Longhorns are sixth in the SEC in averaging 31.6 points per game, while A&M's 22.6 points scored are the third-fewest in the conference. Manning is averaging 248.5 passing yards per game and has talent around him, including receivers Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V. Wingo has 659 receiving yards and four TDs, while Mosley has 647 and averages 15.4 per catch. Manning threw for 289 yards and two TDs in a 45-3 rout of Arkansas last week, with Mosley putting up 106 yards and Wingo 68 as they combined for 14 catches. Texas A&M has failed to reach 10 points scored in four of its past five losses. Still, the SportsLine model expects the Aggies to put up a fight on their home turf here and has them losing by fewer than 11 points in 54% of its simulations.

The Longhorns to win by more than 10.5 is priced at $0.54 per share on Kalshi while the Aggies to lose by fewer than 10.5 or win is $0.47 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

More than 40.5 points: Yes $0.53, No $0.49

It won't take too much to get past this number, and the Aggies have given up an average of 27 points in their seven losses. They have scored an average of 43 per game in their victories, so the offense has some potential. Running backs Rueben Owens II and KJ Edwards have combined for 1,007 rushing yards and four touchdowns, while receivers Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton had a combined 114 yards on just four catches last week (28.5 ypc), with Horton's lone grab a 36-yard TD. They have a combined 73 catches for 971 yards and seven TDs and face a Texas defense that is sixth in the SEC against the pass. With the Longhorns averaging almost 32 points per game, the SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 40.5 in 58.5% of its simulations.

The teams to combine for more than 40.5 points is priced at $0.53 per share at Kalshi. The teams scoring fewer than 40.5 combined points is $0.49 per share. Get started at Kalshi here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.