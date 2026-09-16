Week 1 gave a glimpse of what to expect for the NFL season. Some teams looked great, while others struggled. Here's a look at which teams to fade while targeting the best prediction market promos during Week 2 of the NFL season. The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $25 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including NFL football. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Cleveland Browns

Do we really need to go through the entire history of the Cleveland Browns' second run as an NFL franchise? The Browns have rarely been good since returning to the league in 1999 and this year's team already looks especially poor. Deshaun Watson won the quarterback battle by default and many fans were furious. Cleveland went on to lose, 34-10, to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 1 with Trevor Lawrence looking like an MVP candidate (more on that in a bit).

The Browns will once again be on the road in Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who put up 27 points in a close loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday. The Buccaneers are trading at $0.50 to win by more than nine points against the Browns on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Tennessee Titans

The Titans may be facing the only situation as bad as the Browns, having started the season with a 23-10 loss to the New York Jets at home in Week 1. The jury is still out on whether quarterback Cam Ward is "the guy" and Tennessee will now face a team full of "guys" in the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns on 14 of 25 passing, while also recording 46 yards on seven rushing attempts. The Titans allowed the Jets to record 367 yards of offense in Week 1, their highest total since October 2025.

The Eagles are trading at $0.48 to win by eight or more points against the Titans on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Denver Broncos

The Broncos focused on improving their passing attack during the offseason, acquiring former Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to pair him with Pro Bowler Courtland Sutton as top options for third-year quarterback Bo Nix. The duo, however, combined for three receptions for 13 yards, while Nix was limited to 131 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 17 of 28 passing in a 31-10 Monday Night Football loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

There are various questions to ask after the Monday Night Football blowout: Are the Chiefs back to Super Bowl form? Are the Broncos not good? Is it a combination of both? What we do know is Denver is set to host a Jaguars team that looked strong on offense in Week 1 and had already beaten them, 34-20, at Mile High in December.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 245 and four touchdowns on 18 of 23 passing and looks like the can't-miss prospect many suspected when he came out of Clemson under offensive-minded head coach Liam Coen. The Jaguars are trading at $0.42 per share to win outright against the Broncos on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons still don't have a definitive answer at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter over an injured Michael Penix Jr. on September 7 and ruled out four days later, with Cooper Rush taking over in his absence. Rush struggled in a 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1, throwing for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 12 of 22 passing.

The Panthers, on the other hand, had an impressive offensive showing despite losing to the Bears in a 59-37 Week 1 shootout. Bryce Young threw for 361 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23 of 37 passing, while adding 10 yards and one touchdown on two rushing attempts.

The Panthers are trading at $0.51 per share to win by three or more points against the Falcons on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $25, and receive $25 in trading bonus credits here:

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