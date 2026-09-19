Week 1 of the NFL season gave fans a better understanding of what to expect moving forward. Some teams looked legit, while others missed the mark. These are the teams to fade while targeting the best prediction market promos during Week 2 of the NFL season. The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades, including NFL football. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Cleveland Browns

The phrase "some things never change" is one that Cleveland Browns fans know too well. The Browns have only made the postseason three times since the franchise returned to the NFL in 1999 amid a carousel of quarterbacks in that span.

Deshaun Watson, who was acquired for a king's ransom of picks and signed a massive extension in 2022, threw for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception on 16 of 22 passing in a 34-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Cleveland's decades-long issues won't change overnight as they face a Tampa Bay Buccaneers team that put up 27 points in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1. The Buccaneers are trading at $0.49 to win by more than nine points against the Browns on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Tennessee Titans

It's pretty telling when you get blown out by the New York Jets at home to start the season. The Tennessee Titans are officially in a worse situation than the Jets following a 23-10 loss in the final season opener ever played at the current Nissan Stadium.

The Titans recorded 195 total yards and fans continue to question whether former No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward is the long-term solution at quarterback. Tennessee has won a combined six games over the past two years and that doesn't look to change against a Philadelphia Eagles team coming off a big win against the Washington Commanders in Week 1.

The Eagles are trading at $0.48 to win by eight or more points against the Titans on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Denver Broncos

Look, I'm not saying you should completely write off the Broncos because of one game, especially when the biggest takeaway was probably more that the Chiefs are back to form rather than Denver playing bad. But that offense was extremely disappointing, especially with Jayden Waddle and Courtland Sutton basically phased out of the game.

The Broncos have to prove that last season wasn't just a fluke and now they're facing a team in the Jaguars that already proved capable of beating them at home and looks to be even better. The Jaguars defeated the Broncos, 34-20, at Mile High in December and Trevor Lawrence had a nearly perfect performance in Week 1.

The Jaguars are trading at $0.42 per share to win outright on the road Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons still don't have a definitive answer at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa was named the Week 1 starter over an injured Michael Penix Jr. on September 7 and ruled out four days later, with Cooper Rush taking over in his absence. Rush struggled in a 20-13 loss to the Steelers in Week 1, throwing for 143 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 12 of 22 passing.

The Panthers, on the other hand, had an impressive offensive showing despite losing to the Bears in a 59-37 Week 1 shootout. Bryce Young threw for 361 yards, three touchdowns and one interception on 23 of 37 passing, while adding 10 yards and one touchdown on two rushing attempts.

The Panthers are trading at $0.53 per share to win by three or more points against the Falcons on Sunday at Kalshi. Claim the enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

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