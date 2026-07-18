The Open Championship 2026 Kalshi price update: Get $15 bonus with CBSSPORTS for final round on Sunday

The Open Championship has certainly not disappointed to date, and after the field got more narrow after Friday's cut line, things are awfully intriguing at the top with a good mix of big names and lesser known players. Saturday's third round also featured yet another player shooting 62 -- the third of this year's Open Championship. Ahead of Sunday's final round, golf fans can trade on The Open Championship 2026 using the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after trading $15 or more. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for The Open Championship and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Open Championship leaderboard, Kalshi prices (post-Round 3)

Sam Burns: -10 (42 cents)

Si Woo Kim: -8 (14 cents)

Ryan Fox: -8 (9.7 cents)

Ryan Gerard: -7 (5.7 cents)

Lucas Herbert: -7 (4.3 cents)

Bryson DeChambeau: -6 (5.9 cents)

Ludvig Aberg: -6 (5 cents)

Jackson Suber: -6 (2.2 cents)

Tommy Fleetwood: -5 (3 cents)

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen: -5 (0.8 cents)

Scottie Scheffler: -4 (2.8 cents)

Jon Rahm: -4 (1.1 cents)

Hideki Matsuyama: -4 (0.4 cents)

Daniel Brown: -4 (0.2 cents)

Xander Schauffele: -4 (1 cent)

Shane Lowry: -4 (0.6 cents)

Cameron John: -4 (0.2 cents)

Eric Cole: -4 (0.3 cents)

Kazuma Kobori: -4 (0.2 cents)

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The Open Championship second round analysis

Moving day at a major tournament rarely disappoints, and that was certainly the case with Round 3 of The Open. The two biggest stories of the day were the play of Burns and Fox. Burns, who was 3-over after Round 1, followed up his 8-under 62 on Friday with a 5-under 65 on Saturday, giving him the solo lead at 10-under heading into Sunday as he aims for his first major championship. Burns has been among the game's best major players over the last year, and he's fresh off finishing second at the US Open.

As for Fox, he shot the third 62 of the tournament, joining Burns and Herbert and moving to 8-under for the tournament. That's tied for the lowest score in any round in major history. Kim is tied with Fox for second place at 8-under after shooting 67 on Saturday. Kim has been very steady thus far, shooting 68, 67 and 67 over the first three days of The Open.

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All eyes were on DeChambeau heading into Sunday after he was docked two strokes for pushing down grass after an errant tee shot on the fifth hole on Friday. DeChambeau had actually debated not playing at all the rest of the tournament after the ruling, but he did indeed tee it up in Round 3. He entered the day at 5-under and shot 1-under, moving to 6-under entering Sunday as he is tied for sixth.

Gerard had another strong day to stay in the hunt, shooting 69 to enter Sunday at 7-under, and local fan favorite Fleetwood looks to be England's best chance of a home nation victor after shooting 1-under and ending the day at 5-under. No British player has won The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992.

Herbert followed up his 8-under 62 on Saturday by shooting 1-over on Saturday. He's still well in the hunt at 7-under, and the Aussie enters Sunday tied with Gerard for fourth. Suber, who led the tournament after the first round, is 6-under heading into the fourth round and is tied for sixth.

Another big name worth keeping an eye on here is Aberg, who is seeking his first major win of his career. The Swedish star shot 67 and enters Sunday well in contention at 6-under.

A ton of big names and past major winners are lurking at 4-under, including Scheffler, Rahm, Schauffele, Lowry and Matsuyama. Scheffler finished the day even par, shooting 70, as he once again couldn't find his putting stroke, having a number of close calls when it comes to his birdie putts. Schauffele had a nice day, shooting 66, while Matsuyama shot 67.

Cameron Young had maybe the most disappointing day on Saturday. After carding back to back 67s to begin the tournament, Young shot 3-over and now sits at 3-under heading into the final round. At seven strokes back, Young may be a bit too far out of it to make things interesting on Sunday. He's still seeking his first career major win.