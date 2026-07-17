The Open Championship 2026 Kalshi price update: Get $15 bonus with CBSSPORTS for weekend rounds

The second round of The Open Championship at Royal Birkdale certainly didn't disappoint, with two players tying the major record for low score at 62, while a number of big names surged up the leaderboard ahead of the weekend. There was also plenty of controversy with one of the game's most popular players. With two more rounds of The Open set for this weekend, golf fans can sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after trading $15 or more. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for The Open Championship and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Open Championship leaderboard, Kalshi prices (post-Round 2)

Lucas Herbert: -8 (8.2 cents per share)

Cameron Young: -6 (12 cents per share)

Ryan Gerard: -6 (5 cents per share)

Jackson Suber: -6 (3.5 cents per share)

Bryson DeChambeau: -5 (6.9 cents per share)

Sam Burns: -5 (6.2 cents per share)

Si Woo Kim: -5 (5.6 cents per share)

Scottie Scheffler: -4 (14 cents per share)

Jon Rahm: -4 (5.2 cents per share)

Tommy Fleetwood: -4 (6.6 cents per share)

Robert MacIntyre: -4 (3.9 cents per share)

Alex Fitzpatrick: -4 (2.4 cents per share)

Matt Wallace: -4 (1.5 cents per share)

Thomas Detry: -4 (1 cents per share)

Bud Cauley: -4 (1.3 cents per share)

Ludvig Aberg: -3 (2.3 cents per share)

JJ Spaun: -3 (1.2 cents per share)

Tyrell Hatton: -3 (1.8 cents per share)

Pierceson Coody: -3 (0.4 cents per share)

Shane Lowry: -3 (1.5 cents per share)

Cameron John: -3 (0.1 cents per share)

Daniel Brown: -3 (0.4 cents per share)

Victor Perez: -3 (0.8 cents per share)

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The Open Championship second round analysis

The two biggest winners of the day were Herbert and Burns, both of whom shot 8-under 62s. For Herbert, that was good enough to take a solo lead after shooting even par on Thursday, while Burns went from 3-over to 5-under and tied for fourth. Burns has been an exceptional major player over the last two years, including finishing second at last month's US Open. He's seeking his first major tournament victory, while Herbert is on the LIV Tour, where he has one victory, and has one career PGA Tour win. He's never won a major, either.

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DeChambeau had a 4-under 66 to get to 7-under for the tournament and second place on his own, but he was dinged with a controversial two-stroke penalty that puts him down to 5-under and tied for fifth place. After his round was finished, rules officials spoke to DeChambeau about him potentially improving his lie and assisting his backswing and downswing on the fifth hole after a wayward tee shot into the fescue. All eyes will now be on the multiple major winner and how he bounces back this weekend. This is the first made cut DeChambeau has had this year in a major.

Young shot his second straight 3-under and is tied for second at 6-under as he seeks his first major win after really emerging as a top name in golf over the last year-plus. Young is tied with Suber, who shot 1-under after entering Friday as the solo leader, and Gerard, who, like Young, has posted consecutive 3-unders to begin this major.

Scheffler didn't have his best putting stroke on Friday, but he still shot a 2-under to get to 4-under and tied for eighth entering Saturday's third round. Rahm is also 4-under after a strong 3-under on Friday. Fitzpatrick -- Alex, not his more famous brother Matt -- is also 4-under and could well be the British player to watch this weekend alongside Fleetwood, who is also 4-under entering Round 3. No Englishman has won The Open since Nick Faldo in 1992. Matt Fitzpatrick posted another 2-over and missed the cut at 4-over.

Aberg finished 4-under to move to 3-under after a lackluster 1-over on Thursday, and a few other big names are 3-under in Lowry, Spaun and Hatton.

Rory McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 after going 2-over on Thursday, putting him at 1-under for the tournament and making the cut after a rocky first round. He's 2.2 cents per share to win The Open at Kalshi.