The Open Championship 2026 Kalshi update: Use CBSSPORTS to get $15 bonus with first round finished

The final major tournament of 2026 kicked off bright and early Thursday morning with The Open Championship at historic Royal Birkdale. Jackson Suber, who has never won a PGA Tour event, is the early solo leader, but big names like Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Young and Collin Morikawa are all lurking close behind after strong starts. With three more days left in this major, we're going to look at the leaderboard after Day 1 as well as current trading prices available at Kalshi, where new users can get a $15 bonus after trading $15 or more after signing up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for The Open Championship and get a sign-up bonus:

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New Kalshi users can utilize the Kalshi promo code to claim this offer for $15 in bonus funds. To claim this promotion, follow these steps:

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and enter the promo code "CBSSPORTS" when prompted. Make a deposit and trade at least $15 in event contracts. Receive your $15 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The funds expire after 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $15 bonus:

Open Championship leaderboard, Kalshi prices (post-Round 1)

Jackson Suber: -5 (3.9 cents per share)

Daniel Brown: -4 (1.4 cents per share)

Sung-jae Im: -4 (2.2 cents per share)

Bryson DeChambeau: -3 (5.4 cents per share)

Cameron Young: -3 (7.3 cents per share)

Robert MacIntyre: -3 (5.7 cents per share)

Thomas Detry: -3 (1.4 cents per share)

Francesco Molinari: -3 (0.7 cents per share)

Alex Smalley: -3 (1.5 cents per share)

Ryan Gerard: -3 (1.9 cents per share)

Pierceson Coody: -3 (1.1 cents per share)

M.J. Daffue: -3 (0.3 cents per share)

Scottie Scheffler: -2 (15 cents per share)

Collin Morikawa: -2 (4.9 cents per share)

Henrik Stenson: -2 (0.2 cents per share)

Jordan Smith: -2 (0.7 cents per share)

Nick Taylor: -2 (0.6 cents per share)

Sepp Straka: -2 (1.1 cents per share)

Bud Cauley: -2 (1.1 cents per share)

Si Woo Kim: -2 (2.8 cents per share)

Ryo Hisatsune: -2 (0.5 cents per share)

Joakim Lagergren: -2 (0.1 cents per share)

Victor Perez: -2 (0.9 cents per share)

Jon Rahm: -1 (3.6 cents per share)

Tommy Fleetwood: -1 (4.5 cents per share)

Tyrell Hatton: -1 (2.2 cents per share)

Keegan Bradley: -1 (0.8 cents per share)

Ben Griffin: -1 (0.8 cents per share)

Shane Lowry: -1 (1.8 cents per share)

Alex Fitzpatrick: -1 (1 cent per share)

Matthew Southgate: -1 (0.1 cents per share)

Antoine Rozner: -1 (0.1 cents per share)

Matt Wallace: -1 (0.7 cents per share)

Laurie Canter: -1 (0.3 cents per share)

Kurt Kitayama: -1 (1 cent per share)

Shaun Norris: -1 (0.1 cents per share)

Aldritch Potgieter: -1 (0.4 cents per share)

Kristoffer Reitan: -1 (1 cent per share)

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The Open Championship first round analysis

The first day of major tournaments always showcases some lesser known names who get off to hot starts, and that's certainly the case here.

Suber, who has never won on the PGA Tour, is the solo leader at 5-under. Suber (3.9 cents per share), is 115th in the Official World Golf Rankings, and he shot five under on the back nine, making an eagle on the Par 5 17th hole.

Im (2.2 cents) is a player who has incredible talent but hasn't quite put it all together in bigger tournaments just yet. The World No. 86 finished 4-under on the day as he aims to win his third tournament on Tour and his first since October 2021.

And while all eyes were on powerhouse English players like Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose to end the Brits' Open drought, it's Dan Brown who may well be the Englishman to watch this weekend. Brown (1.4 cents) has never won on Tour and is 136th in the world, but he shot a 4-under 66 as one of the best performers of the day. The last British player to win The Open Championship was Nick Faldo in 1992.

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One of the biggest winners of the first round was DeChambeau (5.4 cents). The LIV star missed the cut at each of the first three majors of the year, but he shot a 3-under 67 with five birdies and two bogeys, including on the Par 4 18th to wrap up his round. DeChambeau has been a force in major tournaments in recent years, but 2026 hasn't been kind to him. It looks like he's set to be more of a factor heading into Friday and, most likely, the weekend.

Scheffler, the World No. 1, has won a major in three of the last four years, but The Open is his last chance in 2026. A win here would also be a title defense as he won last year's Open Championship. Scheffler (15 cents) started out well at 2 under, but he'll need to sort out Fridays, which were an issue at two of this year's majors. He shot 2-under on Thursday at the Masters before going 2-over on Friday, and he ultimately lost the tournament by one stroke. At the PGA Championship, Scheffler shot 3-under on Thursday before going 1-over each of the next two days. The World No. 1 shot 2-over on Thursday at the US Open and finished fourth at even par.

A number of other big players had strong showings in the opening round as well. Morikawa (4.9 cents), finished with a bogey but still posted a strong 2-under 68 as he continues a strong 2026 showing despite dealing with a nagging back injury. Morikawa finished seventh at the Masters, 17th at the US Open and third in his last appearance at the Travelers. Young (7.3 cents) is even better at 3-under. He started the year hot with two wins and a T3 at the Masters, but he has just one finish better than 26th since winning the Cadillac Championship in April. MacIntyre (5.7 cents) followed up a T3 at last week's Scottish Open with a 3-under on Thursday.

Rory McIlroy, who won each of the last two Masters and won the 2014 Open Championship, had an up and down round, finishing 3-over. He's 3.1 cents per share to win the tournament. Reigning US Open winner Wyndham Clark (0.4 cents) is also 3-over through Round 1. Ludvig Aberg (1 cent) is 1-over, and the Englishman Fitzpatrick is 2 over and is 1.6 cents a share at Kalshi after Round 1. Schauffele (1.3 cents) is 1-over entering Friday after double-bogeying 18.