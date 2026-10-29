The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. The Mavericks host the unbeaten Thunder on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m. ET at the American Airlines Center. The Mavericks are 2-2 following Monday's victory over the Heat, while the Thunder improved to 4-0 with a win over the Suns. The Thunder are priced at $0.67 per share to beat the Mavericks, who are trading at $0.34 per share. The $0.67 price per share equates to a 67% probability for Oklahoma City to win. The Thunder to win by more than 6.5 points is trading at $0.48 per share. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Wednesday's featured selections include the Mavericks winning—or losing by six points or fewer—along with more than 228.5 combined points. SportsLine's advanced computer model forecasts a 118-115 Thunder victory.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

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Mavericks vs. Thunder picks, NBA predictions

Dallas to win—or lose by six points or fewer ($0.49 per share)

More than 228.5 combined points ($0.50 per share)

Mavericks vs. Thunder game preview

Wednesday brings an unbeaten Oklahoma City team to American Airlines Center, but Mark Daigneault's rotation has taken several hits. Jalen Williams fractured his left fibula and dislocated his left ankle against the Clippers, while Cason Wallace tore his shoulder labrum. Both need surgery. Chet Holmgren has also been sidelined by a knee issue, and Alex Caruso sprained his ankle Monday against Phoenix. The Thunder still won 125-114, as Ajay Mitchell scored a career-high 30 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 26.

Dallas comes home after a 113-109 victory at Miami. Cooper Flagg scored 29 points and distributed 11 assists, then blocked a potential go-ahead shot in the final minute. P.J. Washington added 20 points, and Kyrie Irving scored 18. The Mavericks have split their first four games under Dusty May. Oklahoma City has won all four under Daigneault, although Wednesday tests a thinner group against a Dallas team fresh off a tight finish. Trade on Mavericks-Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Mavericks to win—or lose by six points or fewer ($0.49 per No share)

Dallas' two victories look different. The Mavericks scored 121 points in a 16-point win at Indiana, then held off Miami by four Monday. Flagg had 12 fourth-quarter points against the Heat and finished with five steals. Walter Clayton Jr. contributed 15 points off the bench. Dallas also lost to Houston by 18 and San Antonio by 16, leaving both defeats outside Wednesday's selected margin.

Oklahoma City has won its four games by seven to 12 points, holding Denver to 84 in its second outing. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 against the Clippers in Sunday's 108-101 victory. The Thunder's lineup has changed since Sunday. SportsLine forecasts a 118-115 Thunder win, putting Dallas inside the selected margin. Kalshi lists Oklahoma City to win by more than 6.5 points at $0.52 per share. No costs $0.49 and covers a Dallas win or loss by six or fewer. Trade on Mavericks-Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

More than 228.5 points ($0.50 per Yes share)

Only two of these teams' eight games have finished above 228.5 combined points. Oklahoma City's first three contests totaled 220 against San Antonio, 180 against Denver and 209 against the Clippers. Monday's 125-114 victory over Phoenix finally pushed the Thunder past this figure. Mitchell's 30 points were particularly valuable with multiple regulars unavailable, while Isaiah Hartenstein supplied 15 points and 13 rebounds.

Dallas opened with a 238-point game against Houston, but its following three contests finished at 226, 228 and 222. The Mavericks are scoring 112.5 points per game and allowing 116. Oklahoma City has allowed only 100.8, although the injury situation leaves Daigneault adjusting his defensive assignments. Dallas' 113 points in Miami came with Flagg creating opportunities for teammates as well as scoring himself. SportsLine forecasts a 118-115 Thunder victory, totaling 233 points. Kalshi prices more than 228.5 points at $0.50 per share. Trade on Mavericks-Thunder here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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