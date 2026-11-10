The Portland Trail Blazers will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a Western Conference clash on Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, as part of a six-game Tuesday NBA schedule. The Thunder, trading as one of the most likely teams to win the NBA Finals, are 8-2 this season, including four straight wins. The Trail Blazers are 6-3 to begin the 2026-27 NBA season. The Thunder are trading at $0.54 per contract to win, while the Trail Blazers are listed at $0.46 to win. Trade on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Kalshi also has dozens of other NBA prediction markets available for Trail Blazers vs. Thunder trading, including points scored, team scoring, player props and game props. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review, and be sure to see how do prediction markets work.

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers prices (via Kalshi)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers winner Thunder $0.54, Trail Blazers $0.46 Thunder vs. Trail Blazers points 224.5 total points to be scored (More $0.50, Less $0.51) Thunder vs. Trail Blazers margin Thunder to win by more than 1.5 points (YES $0.52, NO $0.49)

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers preview



The Thunder (8-2) have dealt with some brutal injuries to begin the season, as they take the court without Chet Holmgren (knee), Jalen Williams (ankle), Carson Wallace (shoulder) and Jaylin Williams (back). However, they do have the back-to-back NBA MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is fourth in the league in scoring at 29.9 points per game this season. SGA scored 30 points in Oklahoma City's 114-75 win over Washington on Saturday, and he's averaging 35.8 ppg over his last four games, all Thunder wins.

Meanwhile, the Trail Blazers are without Ja Morant, who was averaging 15.8 ppg before his hamstring injury. Portland started the season winning six of its first seven contests, but the Trail Blazers have lost back-to-back games to enter at 6-3. The Trail Blazers are coming off a 125-103 loss to the defending Western Conference champion Spurs on Saturday. Damian Lillard, after missing all of last season with a torn left Achilles tendon, is averaging 19.4 ppg this season, second on the team behind Deni Avdija (22.3 ppg).

For NBA trading, the Thunder are trading at $0.54 per contract to win, with the Trail Blazers at $0.46. Oklahoma City is trading at $0.50 to win by more than 1.5 points. Trade on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Thunder vs. Trail Blazers picks, predictions

More than 224.5 points YES ($0.50 per share)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6+ assists YES ($0.44 per share)

More than 224.5 points YES ($0.50 per share)

This matchup features several of the league's most potent scorers, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard and Ja Morant. The dynamic duo of Lillard and Morant have been clicking on all cylinders early this season, with Portland averaging 119.3 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA. The Thunder are scoring 112.2 points per contest, and Oklahoma City is connecting on 34.9% of its 3-point attempts.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for these two teams to combine for 227 points on Tuesday.

Kalshi prices more than 224.5 points scored at $0.50 per share, while fewer than 224.5 points is trading at $0.51 per share. Trade on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 6+ assists YES ($0.44 per share)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging just 4.9 assists per game this season, but he's been an extremely effective facilitator in his most recent outings, recording at least eight assists in three of his past four games. In Oklahoma City's lopsided 114-75 win over the Wizards on Saturday, Gilgeous-Alexander racked up nine assists in just 29 minutes of action.

The SportsLine Projection Model is calling for Gilgeous-Alexander to finish with 6.4 assists against Portland. Kalshi prices Gilgeous-Alexander 6+ assists at $0.44 per share. Trade on Thunder vs. Trail Blazers here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

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