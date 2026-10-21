The Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives eligible new users a $55 bonus after $25 in trades. The Miami Heat host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, October 21, at 7:30 p.m. ET at Kaseya Center. Both franchises made major offseason moves, giving Wednesday's opener a different look from last season's meetings. Kalshi prices Miami to win at $0.52 per share, compared with $0.49 for Minnesota. The $0.52 price per share equates to a 52% probability for the Heat to win. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Kalshi also lists fewer than 243.5 combined points at $0.52 per share. SportsLine forecasts a 120-116 Miami victory and gives fewer than 243.5 points a 61.4% simulation probability. The matchup introduces two new star combinations, with both teams trying to establish their rotations after extensive summer changes.

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With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you get a guaranteed $55 bonus, not a variable amount like other offers you'll see. That means a guaranteed bankroll to start trading. You also get the power of CBS Sports, one of the most trusted names in the industry.

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Timberwolves at Heat picks, NBA predictions

Heat to win outright ($0.52 per share)

($0.52 per share) Under 243.5 combined points ($0.52 per share)

Timberwolves vs. Heat preview

Miami isn't rolling out the same team that finished 43-39 last season. Erik Spoelstra now has Giannis Antetokounmpo alongside Bam Adebayo, with Klay Thompson providing another outside threat. Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in a preseason win over New Orleans and helped Miami beat Brooklyn with Adebayo unavailable. The Heat averaged 120.9 points last season, but figuring out how their new frontcourt works together will be a bigger story than any exhibition result.

Minnesota changed its backcourt just as dramatically. Anthony Edwards, who averaged 28.8 points last season, now plays with LaMelo Ball after the Wolves traded away two key frontcourt contributors. Chris Finch still has Rudy Gobert protecting the basket. The teams met in Miami during the preseason, with Minnesota winning 125-124, although Edwards and Antetokounmpo sat out. That exhibition was hardly a dress rehearsal for Wednesday. SportsLine forecasts a 120-116 Heat victory. Trade on Heat-Timberwolves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Timberwolves at Heat picks, predictions

Miami Heat to win outright ($0.52 per share)

Miami's biggest summer move also changes the math for opposing defenses. Antetokounmpo can attack the rim before defenders get organized, while Adebayo can make plays from the elbows. Thompson adds a shooter who can't be ignored along the perimeter. Last season, the Heat pushed the ball in transition on 24.9% of their possessions, the NBA's highest rate. Add an accomplished transition scorer to that approach, and Spoelstra has quite a bit to work with.

The visitors have an answer in Edwards, who scored 26 points against New York during the preseason. Ball should take some of the playmaking work off his plate, but the revamped lineup hasn't played a regular-season game together. Minnesota won both meetings last season, including a 125-115 victory in Miami. This time, the Heat have a different frontcourt and home court. SportsLine forecasts Miami winning 120-116, while Kalshi lists a Heat victory at $0.52 per share. Trade on Heat-Timberwolves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

Fewer than 243.5 combined points ($0.52 per share)

Last season's numbers suggest points could arrive quickly. Miami averaged 120.9 per game, and Minnesota scored 118.0. The Heat also played at the NBA's fastest pace, while Ball's arrival gives the Wolves another guard who likes to push the ball. Their October 10 preseason meeting ended 125-124, or 249 combined points. Still, Edwards and Antetokounmpo didn't play that night, making the exhibition a limited guide to Wednesday's matchup.

There are defensive reasons to expect a different finish. Gobert protects the rim for Minnesota, and Miami can send Adebayo alongside Antetokounmpo at attacking forwards. The teams combined for 216 points in their January 6 meeting after Minnesota held the Heat to 94. Of course, both rosters have changed since then. SportsLine forecasts 236 combined points in a 120-116 Miami victory and gives fewer than 243.5 points a 61.4% simulation probability. Trade on Heat-Timberwolves here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades:

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