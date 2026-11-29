The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans in an NFL Week 12 matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday. New users can sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after they make $25+ in trades on this game or any other in NFL Week 12. The Jaguars (7-3) still lead the South, but come in off a loss after their comeback attempt fell short in a 23-18 loss against the Giants. The whole season has been a downer for the Titans (1-9), who have lost their past four since their only victory of the season, in Week 6 against the Colts. We're looking at the NFL prediction markets for Titans vs. Jaguars and the pricing available at Kalshi, one of the top prediction market apps. Get started with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

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Titans vs. Jaguars Kalshi markets

Titans to win: $0.11

Jaguars to win: $0.90

Jaguars to win by more than 14.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.52

Titans to win: $0.11

Tennessee has won just seven games over more than two and a half seasons, but 2025 first overall pick Cam Ward has shown some signs of progress on a struggling team. He has 783 passing yards and six TD passes over the past three games, and the Titans pushed the high-powered Bengals to overtime in a 43-36 loss three weeks ago. They have scored at least 23 points in five straight games but have allowed an average of 36 points over that span. The Jags have given up 23 points in consecutive games, including in a 40-23 road victory against the Titans two weeks ago. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has the Titans winning in 15% of its simulations.

A Titans win is trading at $0.11 per share on Kalshi, which equates to an 11% probability in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds. Trade $25+ using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

Jaguars to win: $0.90

As noted, the Jags scored 40 points when the teams met in Week 10, with Trevor Lawrence throwing for 352 yards and three TDs, with 152 of those yards going to receiver Parker Washington, who will be out this week. Running back Bhayshul Tuten had 113 total yards and a score as Jacksonville outgained the Titans 459-327, and he, too, will be out this weekend. Tennessee allows 29 points per game, third-most in the league, while the Jags allow less than 17 (third-fewest). The hosts are also sixth in scoring offense (28.7 ppg) while Tennessee is 25th (19.7). Jacksonville has won eight of the past nine meetings, the only exception being a 28-20 Titans home victory in 2024. The SportsLine model has the Jaguars winning in 85% of simulations.

A Jacksonville win is trading at $0.90 per share on Kalshi, which equates to a 90% probability in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds. Make trades using the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and get a $55 bonus:

Jaguars to win by more than 14.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.49

Ward has put up big numbers in recent weeks but the Titans have been playing from behind, as they have allowed 40 or more points in each of their past three games. Tennessee scored 10 points over the two meetings last season, with the Jags winning 41-7 at home and 25-3 in Nashville. The host's eight victories in the past nine meetings between the teams have been decided by an average of 15.5 points. SportsLine's model has the Jaguars winning by more than 14.5 points in 50% of its simulations.

On Kalshi, the Jaguars to win by more than 14.5 points is trading at $0.52. The Titans losing by fewer than 14.5 (or winning) trades at $0.49 per share. Get a $55 bonus with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 after trading $25+:

More than 47.5 points: Yes $0.52, No $0.52

All signs point to the possibility the Jaguars could come close to this number on their own. The Titans give up tons of points, and Jacksonville has a bad attitude after the loss and will have the crowd on its side. The Titans could be in line for the top overall pick in the NFL Draft again, but Ward and Co. won't stop looking to improve. Tennessee receivers Chimere Dike, Calvin Ridley and Carnell Tate all topped 50 yards in a 51-30 loss to Dallas on Sunday, and Tony Pollard rushed for 110. The model has the teams scoring more than a combined 47.5 points 67% of the time.

The Titans and Jaguars combining for more than 47.5 points is trading at $0.52 per share on Kalshi, while the opposite outcome is also at $0.52 per share. Sign up with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 and receive a $55 bonus:

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