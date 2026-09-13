For two teams that finished 3-14 last season, Sunday's Titans vs. Jets matchup certainly doesn't lack fresh storylines. Tennessee has handed the operation to former Jets head coach Robert Saleh, while Cam Ward begins Year 2 with new offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. New York counters with Geno Smith back where his NFL career began and Aaron Glenn entering his second season as head coach. Titans vs. Jets kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 13, at Nissan Stadium. Let's take a closer look at the different trading markets available at some of the best prediction market apps, including Kalshi and Polymarket. The Titans are trading at $0.52 per share to beat the Jets. Click here to get started trading at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

Several prediction markets offer different ways to examine a matchup between teams seeking immediate evidence that their offseason changes worked. Polymarket has contracts involving Tennessee's victory margin and the game's combined scoring, while Kalshi features individual production from Ward. Check out the Kalshi promo code, Polymarket promo code, Underdog Predict and ProphetX review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new user offers. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Titans vs. Jets picks, predictions

Titans vs. Jets: Tennessee to win by 2+ points ($0.50 per share) — Polymarket

Titans vs. Jets: More than 38.5 total points ($0.51 per share) — Polymarket

Titans vs. Jets: Cam Ward to record 200+ passing yards ($0.50 per share) — Kalshi

Titans to win by 2+ points ($0.50 per share) | Polymarket

Tennessee and New York posted identical bad records last season, so pretending there's an enormous established gap between them would be silly. The Titans do have homefield and perhaps the game's most fascinating coaching wrinkle: Saleh's first regular-season game in Tennessee comes against the franchise he coached from 2021 through 2024. Ward also has a year of NFL experience behind him and now works with Daboll. The Jets aren't standing still, either, adding Smith and revamping a defense that surrendered 29.6 points per game in 2025. At exactly $0.50, this contract reflects how little separation exists entering Week 1.

Tennessee to win by at least two points is trading at $0.50 per share on Polymarket. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting the Titans to secure a 29-26 victory at home. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

More than 38.5 total points ($0.51 per share) | Polymarket

Last year's numbers make this market an entertaining tug-of-war. Tennessee averaged only 16.7 points per game, while New York wasn't much better at 17.6. Those offenses would suggest a quieter afternoon. The defenses tell almost the exact opposite story. The Titans surrendered 28.1 points per game, and the Jets allowed 29.6, ranking near the bottom of the NFL. Both teams spent the offseason attempting to repair those problems, so 2025 isn't a rerun. Still, a 38.5-point threshold doesn't demand an offensive masterpiece. Two clubs that rarely scored freely also struggled to keep opponents from doing so.

More than 38.5 combined points in Titans vs. Jets is trading at $0.51 per share on Polymarket. The SportsLine Projection Model predicts these two teams will combine for 55 points on Sunday. Titans 29, Jets 26. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after trading $10 or more:

Cam Ward 200+ passing yards ($0.50 per share) | Kalshi

Ward's rookie season was uneven, which wasn't particularly shocking for a first-year quarterback piloting a three-win team. He finished with 3,169 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 186.4 yards per game overall. His work in Nashville was noticeably better. Ward completed 63.3% of his passes at home for 1,864 yards across nine games, or about 207 per appearance, with nine touchdowns and only two interceptions. Now, Daboll gets the task of accelerating Year 2. Ward doesn't need a career afternoon for this market; 200 passing yards would put him roughly in line with what he averaged at home as a rookie.

Ward recording at least 200 passing yards is trading at $0.50 per share on Kalshi. The SportsLine Projection Model is predicting Ward to finish with 241.8 passing yards on average against the Jets. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Titans-Jets and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

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