The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 trading bonus after $25 in trades. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is having an incredible year. Kelce married pop superstar Taylor Swift over the summer and has led the Chiefs in receiving during the first two games of the season. Kalshi offers prediction market specials on the Chiefs, Kelce and several other players for the 2026 season. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Why CBSSPORTS55 is the best Kalshi promo code

With the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, you have 30 days to play through your initial $25 stake, not seven like other offers. That means more time to learn about prediction markets and make the best trades possible. Check out the Kalshi promo code review pages for the full terms and conditions of these new-user offers. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Travis Kelce records 3+ touchdowns in a single game

Kelce has recorded 12 receptions for 172 yards and one touchdown, the most receptions and receiving yards through his first two games since the 2022 season. The 36-year-old has remained quarterback Patrick Mahomes' primary option, leading the Chiefs with 17 targets, with running back Kenneth Walker III ranking second with 16.

Kelce is also tied with Walker and three other teammates for the most receiving touchdowns among Chiefs players, though none have yet to record more than one. The seven-time All-Pro tight end has only recorded three or more touchdowns twice in his 14-year NFL career, which included four against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5 of the 2022 season and three against the Los Angeles Chargers six weeks later.

The Chiefs' will face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, followed by their first of two games against the Raiders on October 4 and the Chargers on October 18, with later matchups against Los Angeles and Las Vegas in Weeks 17 and 18, respectively. Kelce recording three or more touchdowns in a single game during the 2026 season is currently trading at $0.21 per share at Kalshi, while him falling short of the mark is trading at $0.79 per share. Claim $55 in trading bonus credits after $25 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.