It's an all-California affair in Week 1 as California hosts UCLA in Berkeley. Cal enters the season having received two votes in the AP Poll while UCLA is hungry to improve on a disastrous 3-9 campaign. Both teams will be led by new head coaches with Tosh Lupoi taking over at Cal and Bob Chesney running the show at UCLA. We have some insight on the trading markets available for Cal vs. UCLA at two of the best prediction market apps, Kalshi and Polymarket, for fans who want to jump on prediction market bonus offers for new users. Click here to get started trading on college football at Kalshi with the promo code CBSSPORTS:

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UCLA vs. Cal prediction markets

UCLA to win: $0.54 (Kalshi)

Cal to win: $0.48 (Kalshi)

UCLA to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

More than 53.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50% (Polymarket)

UCLA to win: $0.54 (Kalshi)

The Bruins are hoping Chensey can help right the ship after last season's crash and burn overseen by DeShaun Foster and Tim Skipper. The athletic department as a whole is in flux -- Martin Jarmond was just relieved of his duties as AD -- but Chesney just guided James Madison to a College Football Playoff berth in 2025. Nico Iamaleava remains in place at quarterback and is just a season removed from an impressive showing at Tennessee.

A Bruins victory is trading at $0.54 at Kalshi.

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Cal to win: $0.48 (Kalshi)

Quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele broke out in a huge way last season with 3,454 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. His presence alone will make Cal a dangerous opponent. Lupoi lacks head coaching experience but has a connection to the program after playing as a defensive lineman for the Golden Bears. Cal went 4-2 at home in 2025.

A Golden Bears win is priced at $0.48 at Kalshi. The SportsLine model has Cal winning in 57% of its simulations.

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UCLA to win by more than 1.5 points: Yes 52%, No 49% (Polymarket)

UCLA had won four straight openers before last season's 43-10 drubbing at the hands of Utah. Cal has won four straight openers. UCLA to win 1.5 points or more has a 52% probability at Polymarket, and shares on Cal to lose by 1 point or win outright is 49%. The latter outcome occurs in 59% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

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More than 53.5 points: Yes 51%, No 50% (Polymarket)

UCLA games averaged 51.6 points last season, while that number was 52.5 for Cal. This game finishes with fewer than 53.5 points scored in 53% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The total score exceeding 53.5 points has a 51% probability at Polymarket, while 53 points or fewer is trading at 50%.

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