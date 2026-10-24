The best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 gives new users a $55 bonus after completing $25 in qualifying trades. Michigan State travels to No. 9 UCLA on Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff at the Rose Bowl. The Bruins have won their first six games under Bob Chesney, while the Spartans have dropped five straight under Pat Fitzgerald. Kalshi prices UCLA to win at $0.86 per share and Michigan State at $0.14. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Saturday's featured predictions include Michigan State to win or lose by 14 points or fewer and more than 45.5 combined points. Kalshi prices the Spartans' margin outcome at $0.45 per share, while the higher scoring total is listed at $0.39. For the full terms and conditions, as well as instructions on how to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, read our Kalshi promo code review. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets and see the latest prediction markets legal states here. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Michigan State vs. UCLA preview

UCLA's unbeaten season has a new quarterback. Nico Iamaleava suffered a severe knee injury against Oregon, and coach Chesney says he'll need surgery. Ty Dieffenbach took over against Wisconsin and completed 22 of 33 passes for 264 yards in a 17-7 victory. Semaj Morgan caught five passes for 84 yards, while Jalen Saint Paul added four receptions for 45. The Bruins are 6-0, with their fourth Big Ten win putting Chesney in rare company during his first season in Westwood.

Michigan State's latest defeat came down to the final two seconds. Alessio Milivojevic threw for 216 yards and two touchdowns against Northwestern, including a 53-yard connection with Chrishon McCray. The Spartans led by eight in the fourth quarter, only to have a potential go-ahead field goal blocked before the Wildcats won 24-21. Fitzgerald's team is 2-5 and still searching for its first conference victory. SportsLine favors UCLA at the Rose Bowl. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Michigan State vs. UCLA picks, predictions

Michigan State to win or lose by 14 points or fewer ($0.45 per share)

Michigan State has shown more fight in its two recent home defeats than the standings suggest. Against Illinois, the Spartans scored 31 points over the final three quarters of regulation before losing 38-37 in overtime. Jaziun Patterson ran for 93 yards, and Michigan State converted six of 10 third downs. That kind of production would give the visitors a chance to keep Saturday within 14 points, especially if their offense avoids early empty possessions.

UCLA's own results provide a mixed picture on winning by wide margins. The Bruins piled up 645 yards against Purdue but won 52-38, a 14-point margin They later overwhelmed Maryland 54-3, helped by four interceptions and multiple scores from the defense. Michigan State's 31-3 defeat at Wisconsin offers the opposite warning: the Spartans managed only 235 yards there. SportsLine forecasts UCLA by 12, which falls inside Michigan State's selected margin. Kalshi prices UCLA to win by more than 14.5 points at $0.55 per Yes share and the opposite outcome at $0.45. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

More than 45.5 points scored ($0.39 per share)

UCLA's early scores left room for higher totals. The Bruins opened with a 45-24 victory at California, combining for 69 points. San Diego State held them to 28 the following week, bringing that contest to 38. That result showed how quickly a strong defensive performance can lower the total. Those two games also show why Michigan State's contribution is important, rather than UCLA's scoring alone.

Michigan State opened with a 30-20 victory over Toledo, totaling 50 points, but its 35-7 result against Eastern Michigan came in at 42. At Notre Dame, the Spartans scored 10 in a game totaling 37, and their 31-13 defeat against Nebraska totaled 44. Only two of Michigan State's seven games have topped 45.5, although UCLA's schedule has produced three such totals. The case for more than 45.5 therefore depends on scoring from both sides. The Bruins have multiple ways to finish possessions, but the visiting offense hasn't always followed. SportsLine forecasts 30-18, or 48 combined points. Kalshi prices more than 45.5 at $0.39 per Yes share, with No at $0.61. Claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

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