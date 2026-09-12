The UCLA Bruins match up with another California squad for their second game of the year as they take on the San Diego State Aztecs at the Rose Bowl on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET. Both teams are 1-0 after the Bruins beat California 45-24 and the Aztecs took down Portland State 53-20. SDSU now faces an FBS squad for the first time in 2026, this time in UCLA of the Big Ten. Sports fans can make trades on the game on the best prediction market apps. Trade on UCLA vs. San Diego State and more college football action at Kalshi, where new users can claim a $25 trading bonus:

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UCLA vs. San Diego State prediction markets

UCLA to win: 82% (Polymarket)

San Diego State to win: 20% (Polymarket)

UCLA to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47 (Kalshi)

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.50, No $0.51 (Kalshi)

UCLA to win: 82% (Polymarket)

The Bruins entered the fourth quarter against Cal with the game tied at 24 and scored 21 unanswered points to seal the win. The effort shows that the UCLA offense is capable of explosive moments, a quality that will serve the Bruins well against San Diego State. The Aztecs went 9-4 last season and made a bowl game, an impressive turnaround after a 3-9 campaign the year prior. But UCLA carries an inherent advantage as a Big Ten team and will hope for a plus effort from running back Anthony Woods, who ran for 118 yards on eight carries against Cal.

A Bruins is trading at 82% at Polymarket. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

San Diego State to win: 19% (Polymarket)

A 54-point outburst is nothing to sneeze at. San Diego State cleared 40 points four times last season and was up to the task again in Week 1. Running back Lucky Sutton scored three touchdowns as part of the explosion. How the Aztecs handle the Bruins on defense remains to be seen, but a 17-7 win over a good Boise State team last season is noteworthy.

A San Diego State win is 20% on Polymarket. The SportsLine model has the Aztecs winning in 37% of its simulations. Use the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $20 bonus after trading $10 or more:

UCLA to win by more than 11.5 points: Yes $0.54, No $0.47 (Kalshi)

Bruins quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn't have his best game against Cal (14 of 22 for 184 yards, nine carries for 29 yards), but the talent he displayed in his 2024 campaign at Tennessee is still there. Moreover, the UCLA running game just had a huge showing against the Golden Bears, giving the Bruins another route to gain yardage if Iamaleava is struggling.

UCLA winning by 12 or more points is trading at $0.54 on Kalshi. The Aztecs losing by 11 points or fewer, or winning outright, is $0.47 per share. The SportsLine model has the latter outcome occurring more than 60% of the time. Use latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on college football and get a $25 sign-up bonus:

More than 55.5 points: Yes $0.46, No $0.55 (Kalshi)

Both offenses erupted in their Week 1 games. Four UCLA games exceeded 55.5 points last season. Two San Diego State games produced this outcome in 2025.

UCLA and San Diego State combining to score more than 55.5 points is $0.46 per share at Kalshi, while the teams scoring 55 or fewer is $0.55 cents per share. The SportsLine model has 55 points or fewer being scored 54% of the time. Sign up now to make trades on UCLA-San Diego State and get $25 as a sign-up bonus with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

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