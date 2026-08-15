UFC 330: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry picks, predictions, trades, fight card for Saturday at Kalshi, Polymarket

The first UFC numbered event in over a month takes place Saturday, Aug. 15, when the UFC heads into Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia for UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry. The UFC card is headlined by a welterweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry. Makhachev comes in on a 16-fight win streak, while Machado Garry has won three fights since his only career loss in December 2024. Fans can trade on UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry at the best prediction market apps, where you can find excellent incentives with the latest prediction market bonuses.

If you're interested in trading on Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and other UFC 330 fights on Saturday, use the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $25 as a Kalshi sign-up bonus:

Where to trade on UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry

Traders have plenty of options when it comes to prediction markets for UFC trading ahead of Saturday's card. Here are the latest offers at the top prediction markets available to new users.

UFC 330: Makhachev vs Machado Garry trades

(Prices from Kalshi and subject to change)

Islam Makhachev ($0.76) vs. Ian Machado Garry ($0.26)

This will be Makhachev's seventh title defense but his first at welterweight, and the 34-year-old's only career loss came when he was knocked out in the first round against Adriano Martins way back in October 2015. He is 28-1 with 13 of his victories via submission. The Russian fighter won the belt in a clear unanimous decision against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in November 2025. He had a 140-30 edge in strikes in that bout but couldn't finish him off. Makhachev's final fight at lightweight was a first-round submission victory against Renato Carneiro last January, and he got Dustin Poirier to submit in the fifth round at UFC 302 in the summer of 2024. He is one of 11 two-division champions in UFC history and is tied with Anderson Silva for the longest streak in organization annals.

Machado Garry has a size advantage, as he is five inches taller at 6-foot-2 and has a four-inch reach advantage. He also is six years younger, but his form hasn't been great. He beat Belal Muhammad and Carlos Prates by unanimous decision following a loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov by the same method at UFC 310 at the end of 2024. The 28-year-old is 17-1 in his career, but nine of those have gone the distance and he has seven wins by knockout. Makhachev has fought in eight previous UFC main events and is 6-0 in title defenses, while his Irish opponent is appearing in just his second main event, with last year's bout with Prates his first. This shouldn't be like the Della Maddalena fight, as Machado Garry has the fifth-highest significant strike accuracy in UFC welterweight history (54.1%). Makhachev's significant strike accuracy is 58%, so there should be a lot of action, but the Irishman could be in big trouble when it goes to the mat. Kalshi has Makhachev priced at 76 cents, while Polymarket gives the Russian a 75% chance to win. Trade on Makhachev vs. Machado Garry and the rest of UFC 330 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Mackenzie Dern ($0.66) vs. Gillian Robertson ($0.36)

There's another title on the line Saturday in women's strawweight, where champion Mackenzie Dern (16-5) is given a good chance to beat Gillian Robertson (15-8) in the co-main event. Dern is defending her title for the first time after winning the belt in a unanimous decision against Virna Jandiroba in October. The 33-year-old Dern has the most submission wins (five) in UFC strawweight history, and her 11 UFC victories are second-most in division history behind Angela Hill's 13. Robertson has won her past five fights and has 10 finishes among her 14 victories. She has nine submissions and Dern has eight, so there could be a lot of time spent grappling. Robertson also won her most recent fight by unanimous decision, beating Amanda Lemos in March. Both fighters have seen three of their past five fights go the distance, with Robertson posting two TKOs and Dern also getting a submission and TKO in that span. Kalshi prices Dern at 66 cents to win in her title defense, while Polymarket puts her at 67%. Trade Dern vs. Robertson with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Jalin Turner ($0.60) vs. Kaue Fernandes ($0.42)

The Turner vs. Fernandes lightweight bout could be one of the more competitive of the night. The 31-year-olds both come in off TKO victories, with Turner taking down Edson Barboza in the first round at UFC 223 in December and Fernandes beating Harry Hardwick in the first last September. At 6-foot-3, Turner (15-9) will tower over the 5-9 Fernandes (11-2) and has a four-inch reach advantage. The American Turner has finished every one of his victories, with 11 of the 15 by KO/TKO and four via submission. Fernandes, who fights out of Brazil, has won his past three fights, and both of his losses were via decision, with one a split card. Turner's size and power give him the advantages, and he is priced at 60 cents to win at Kalshi, while Polymarket has him at 60%. Trade on Turner vs. Fernandes and the rest of UFC 330 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

Mansur Abdul-Malik ($0.85) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus ($0.16)

In a three-round middleweight bout Saturday, Mansur Abdul-Malik (9-1-1) will try to rebound from his first career loss when he faces Dustin Stoltzfus (16-8), who has lost his past two. Abdul-Malik has finished in all nine of his victories, with seven coming via KO/TKO and two by submission. Four have ended in less than two minutes. Stoltzfus, who is 3-7 since moving into UFC, is from Lancaster, Pa. but has lived in Germany since 2014. The 34-year-old has six submissions among his victories but just one since 2019. He knocked out Marc-Andre Barriault in November 2024 before his consecutive unanimous-decision losses. Trade UFC 330 with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $25 bonus:

Edson Barboza ($0.17) vs. Esteban Ribovics ($0.86)

The lightweight bout between the 40-year-old Edson Barboza and Esteban Ribovics, 30, could be a lopsided one based on pricing, even though the elder fighter has a solid history in the sport. Barboza is 24-14 and comes in on a three-fight losing streak, while Ribovics (15-3) has lost two of his past three. The younger Argentinian has won five fights in 90 seconds or less and comes in with the second-most strikes landed per minute among current UFC lightweights. His Brazilian opponent is tied for third-most KO/TKO victories in the division's UFC history with seven. He also has won five via submission. Ribovics has an 86% chance to win at Polymarket and Kalshi. Trade UFC 330 here with the Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $20 bonus after a $10 deposit:

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