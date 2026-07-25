UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Guskov picks: Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Saturday's card

Saturday is another big day for the UFC with UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev vs. Gusko, as Magomed Ankalaev takes on Bogdan Guskov in a key light heavyweight clash in the main event. The action is set for noon ET at Etihad Arena, Yas Island/Yas West United Arab Emirates, and the main card will stream exclusively on Paramount+. If you want to make predictions on this six-fight main card, check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new Kalshi users up to $500 when trading at least $25. Visit our Kalshi promo code review for full details.

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Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, July 25

Magomed Ankalaev ($0.83) vs. Bodgan Guskov ($0.19)

Steve Erceg ($0.50) vs. Ramazonbek Temirov ($0.52)

Islam Dulatov ($0.88) vs. Wellington Turman ($0.12)

Magomed Zaynukov ($0.74) vs. Damian Rzepecki ($0.27)

Rizvan Kuniev ($0.72) vs. Tyrell Fortune ($0.29)

Abubakar Vagaev ($0.71) vs. Saygid Izagakhmaev ($0.32)

Ankalaev (21-2-1) is No. 2 in the UFC light heavyweight rankings, and another win and standout performance here could set him up for a title shot against Carlos Ulberg. Ankalaev's next foe is Guskov, who enters this fight at 18-3-1. Ankalaev had won three straight fights before losing a rematch to Alex Pereira, while Guskov's last fight was a draw with Jan Błachowicz. Ankalaev is expected to win, as he's priced at 83 cents per share, compared to a Guskov upset sitting at 19 cents per share. Back Ankalaev here, especially coming off a loss.

Erceg and Temirov clash in a lightweight bout that is expected to be among the most competitive fights of the day. Temirov is 19-3 and has won 11 fights in a row, including each of his first two UFC appearances. Erceg is 14-4 and has won consecutive fights after dropping three in a row. Erceg has more UFC experience, as this will be his ninth fight for the promotion, but Temirov is the hotter fighter right now. We'll look for him to win his 12th fight in a row.

After losing his first career match, Dulatov has rattled off 12 straight wins across a number of different weight classes. His fight with Turman is a welterweight clash. Turman is 18-8 for his career, but he's lost three fights in a row. Dulatov is a young fighter with plenty of promise, and this is a fight he should win by stoppage -- either another knockout or a submission.

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The lightweight tilt between Rzepecki and Zaynukov is a clash of undefeated young fighters. Zaynukov is 8-0 and is making his official UFC debut after last fighting on Dana White's Contender Series, while Rzepecki is also making his UFC debut. Zaynukov has won his last three fights via decision and Rzepecki has won all but one of his 10 fights by either KO or submission. Zaynukov is expected to win here, but with each of these fighters being young and largely unproven, it may be worth backing Rzepecki, especially as he's been more prone to finish his fights.

Two top-10 heavyweights meet on Saturday with Fortune facing off with Kuniev. Kuniev is 13-3-1 in his career and has been a bit uneven of late, winning three of his last four fights, though one of those wins was overturned due to a failed drug test. Fortune has won four in a row and five of his last six matches. This is a big matchup with these fighters looking to climb up the heavyweight rankings, and we'll tab Kuniev to emerge victorious.

A welterweight bout between Vagaev and Izagakhmaev offers plenty of intrigue, with two experienced fighters going head-to-head. Vagaev has won three fights in a row and eight of his last nine, while Izagakhmaev lost his most recent bout, which was his UFC debut, after winning five straight matches. Most Kalshi users are backing Vagaev here, but I do have some concerns, namely that his last 10 wins all came by decision. With that in mind, I'll target a more lucrative payday with Izagakhmaev, who picked up four of his last five wins by submission or KO.

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