UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld: Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Saturday's fight card

The UFC returns to the United States this weekend after a trip to the Middle East, with UFC Fight Night: Gamrot vs Salkilld set for Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas. The main card is set to start at 8 p.m. ET, with preliminaries scheduled for 5 p.m., and the event streams exclusively on Paramount+. The main event is a lightweight bout between eighth-ranked Mateusz Gamrot and surging No. 12 contender Quillan Salkilld. Salkilld is on a 12-fight win streak, while Gamrot has lost two of his past four but won his last bout at UFC 327 in April. If you want to make predictions on this five-fight main card at Kalshi, one of the best prediction market apps, check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new Kalshi users up to $500 when trading at least $25. Visit our Kalshi promo code review for the full details on the offer. Trade on UFC Fight Night and get up to $500 as a sign-up bonus:

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Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, Aug. 8

Mateusz Gamrot ($0.57) vs. Quillan Salkilld ($0.44)

Diego Ferreira ($0.63) vs. Billy Quarantillo ($0.40)

Darren Elkins ($0.15) vs. Yadier del Valle ($0.86)

Amanda Lemos ($0.29) vs. Alexia Thainara ($0.72)

Ty Miller ($0.78) vs. Billy Ray Goff ($0.24)

Salkilld comes in on a roll, winning all 12 of his fights since losing his pro MMA debut via submission in February of 2021. The Australian is 5-0 in the UFC and has finished four of those in the first round. That includes the past three, and all four of his first-round stoppages earned Performance of the Night honors. In his last fight, Salkilld put veteran Beneil Dariush down with a right hook, then pounced to get the first-round TKO.

The 6-foot Salkilld is two inches taller, has a 4.5-inch reach advantage, and is nine years younger than the 35-year-old Gamrot. The Polish fighter comes in off a submission victory against Esteban Ribovics at UFC 327. Gamrot has been a fixture in the top 10 for a while now and has the fourth-most takedowns landed in UFC lightweight history. He hasn't been able to make a push for a title, but a victory against Salkilld would be a big step forward. A victory for Salkilld would likely push him into the top 10 and keep him on his impressive upward trajectory.

The veteran Ferreira is looking for his first victory since May 2024, when he takes on Quarantillo in a three-round lightweight bout. The 41-year-old Ferreira has lost five of his past seven fights, most recently suffering a second-round TKO loss to Alexander Hernandez to drop his MMA record to 19-7. He is 10-7 in UFC and has seven finishes among those 10 victories. Quarantillo, 37, has lost three of his past four and is 18-7 in his career. The American hasn't fought since December 2024, when he suffered a torn meniscus and was knocked out in the third round by Cub Swanson. Quarantillo is making his UFC lightweight debut after going 6-5 as a featherweight and is 3-0 in previous promotions at lightweight.

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The 42-year-old Elkins will be making his final appearance in UFC, and his 28 fights in the division are most in UFC featherweight history. The 18 victories at featherweight are the second-most all-time. The 30-year-old del Valle comes in off the first loss of his career, a unanimous decision setback against Jordan Leavitt in March. The Cuban fighter is on a UFC card for the third time in nine months and is 10-1 overall with a 2-1 record in the promotion -- with both wins by first-round submission. Elkins hasn't fought in more than a year since a first-round TKO loss to Julian Erosa in April 2025. The American is 29-12 overall and 19-11 in UFC but hasn't lost consecutive fights since losing four in a row from 2018-21.

Another fight that is going to draw a lot of attention on Saturday is Lemos taking on Thainara as the latter looks to extend her 12-fight win streak and improve to 4-0 in UFC. The 30-year-old Brazilian is 14-1, with eight victories by submission and the rest going the distance. Her last two wins have been by unanimous decision, most recently against Bruna Brasil on March 28. Lemos is the third-oldest UFC strawweight at age 39 and is 15-6-1 in her MMA career, going 9-6 in UFC. The one-time title challenger, who lost a strawweight championship bout against Zhang Weili at UFC 292 in 2023, has lost four of her past six fights. Her most recent was two weeks before her opponent's last outing, when Lemos lost a unanimous decision to Gillian Robertson on March 14. Thainara has had back-to-back fights go the distance for the first time in her career, while Lemos hasn't finished off a fight since November 2022.

Miller is a heavy favorite against Goff as he goes for his second career UFC victory and an 8-0 record to begin his MMA run. The 26-year-old started his UFC career with a first-round TKO victory against Adam Fugitt at January's UFC 324. The American has a real size advantage over Goff, who gives up five inches of reach and four inches of height to the 6-foot-2 Miller. Goff has lost consecutive fights to drop to 9-4 overall. He had a five-fight win streak snapped when he lost a unanimous decision to Trey Waters in May 2024, then Ramiz Brahimaj caught him with the guillotine in the first round in May 2025. Five of Goff's past seven fights have ended in the first round, while Miller has seen four of his seven victories go the distance, with the other three by KO/TKO. These fighters aren't likely to spend a ton of time on the mat. Goff's most recent loss is the only decision for either fighter where a submission came into play.

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