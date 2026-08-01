UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez picks: Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Saturday's card

Uros Medic takes on Daniel Rodriguez on Saturday in a welterweight bout as the main event at UFC Fight Night: Medic vs. Rodriguez at Belgrade Arena in Belgrade, Serbia. The main card features six fights and is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET. The action will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Medic's last fight was in February when he knocked out Geoff Neal at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez. Rodriguez last fought just over a year ago, taking a unanimous decision over Kevin Holland at UFC 318 on July 19, 2025. If you want to make predictions on this six-fight main card, check out the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new Kalshi users up to $500 when trading at least $25. Visit our Kalshi promo code review for full details.

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Best UFC Fight Night trades for Saturday, Aug. 1

Uros Medic ($0.76) vs. Daniel Rodriguez ($0.24)

Jan Blachowicz ($0.24) vs. Navajo Stirling ($0.76)

Aleksandar Rakic ($0.77) vs. Marcin Tybura ($0.23)

Dusko Todorovic ($0.39) vs. Robert Valentin ($0.61)

Vlasto Cepo ($0.75) vs. Gilbert Urbina ($0.25)

Milos Janicic ($0.49) vs. Noah Gugnon ($0.51)

Medic is ranked 14th in UFC's welterweight division, while Rodriguez ranks 15th. The higher-ranked Serbian is 13-3-0 in his MMA career and has a 100% finishing rate in his victories. The 33-year-old has won 11 by KO/TKO and two via submission, and 10 of those finishes have come in the first round. Medic has lost twice by submission and once by KO/TKO. Rodriguez has won three consecutive fights after snapping a three-fight skid, and he is 15-5-0 in his career, with 13 finishes.

Three of Rodriguez's past four have gone the distance, with the other going into the third round before the Californian beat Santiago Ponzinibbio via TKO. Medic's average fight length is 4:10, while Rodriguez bouts average 11:36. Medic should be sharp, while his 39-year-old opponent might be a little rusty after more than a year away. The Serb should win pretty easily, but Rodriguez has only been knocked out once in his career. Medic might not finish this one early, but he should be fired up in his first UFC main event and fighting in front of his countrymen and should get the job done in the end.

The Blachowicz vs. Stirling light heavyweight matchup will provide some contrast, with the unbeaten 28-year-old Stirling facing the 43-year-old from Poland. Stirling (10-0) has posted consecutive second-round knockouts, most recently against Ion Cutelaba at last month's UFC Vegas 119, following three wins by unanimous decision. Blachowicz is 29-11-2 over his long career, with both draws coming in his past four fights. He fought to a stalemate with Bogdan Guskov last December after losing two in a row by decision.

Blachowicz is a former light heavyweight champion but won that title at UFC 253 in 2020 and hasn't won a fight since 2022 (0-2-2). The veteran will need to get Stirling on the ground, as the New Zealander is a superior puncher. Stirling was a last-minute replacement on a quick turnaround, but he should be able to rack up points and take the victory against the second-oldest fighter on the UFC roster, even if it goes the distance.

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Rakic and Cepo are both given a high probability to win their respective bouts. Rakic has lost his past four fights, but the Austrian has Serbian roots and should have the crowd's backing. His opponent is also six years older and has lost his past two. Rakic has a 14-6 career record in MMA, with 10 finishes, while Tybura is 27-11-0 with 17 wins by TKO/KO or submission. Rakic has the major edge in boxing skills, so Tybura will try to make it more of a wrestling match. And with Rakic making the step up to heavyweight, the elder fighter could pull off the upset or at least take it the distance. Seven of Tybura's 17 victories have come via submission.

Cepo will be making his UFC debut on Saturday, and he comes in off consecutive first-round KOs, the last one in October against Daniel Schwindt. His American opponent has lost three of his past four, including a first-round knockout at the hands of Saturday headliner Medic in his most recent fight last August. Cepo, who is 14-3 in his MMA career, is an aggressive fighter with better boxing skills than Urbina (7-5). The 30-year-old will need to turn to his grappling skills to keep this one going. Cepo is 1-3 in fights that have gone past the first round, but he also has a 100% finish rate with 13 of his 14 wins coming in the first round. Cepo should jump on Urbina early and make this a quick one.

The Todorovic vs. Valentin middleweight bout looks like an even matchup of 31-year-old fighters. Both come in off victories following three-fight losing streaks. It will be a clash of styles, with Valentin (12-6) liking to work more on the mat while Todorovic is a stronger puncher. Both have finished all but one of their victories, with Valentin getting eight by submission while Todorovic has eight by KO/TKO. Todorovic, another Serb who should be a crowd favorite, beat Jose Medina by submission in the first round last September. Valentin, fighting out of Switzerland, got a first-round submission against Julien LeBlanc on April 18. The Serb should pull this one off, as he also can force submissions and should have the advantage the longer it goes.

The lightweight bout between Janicic and Gugnon could be one of the most competitive fights on the card. Janicic (19-3), the first UFC fighter from Montenegro, is on an eight-fight win streak. The 25-year-old Frenchman Gugnon (9-2) has won five in a row. Janicic, 29, beat Alex Oliveira by first-round TKO in December, his fifth straight win by KO/TKO, and he has finishes in all 19 of his victories. Gugnon also has finished every victory, with six ending in the first round. Both fighters are making their UFC debuts, so this could be an unpredictable fight. Janicic is the more well-rounded fighter, so he should have the edge, but either is capable of ending it with a KO.

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