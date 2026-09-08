Sports fans looking to make predictions on the upcoming NFL season, particularly in Week 1, can take advantage of the latest Underdog promo code CBS and get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000. The 2026 NFL season begins on Wednesday with the defending champion Seattle Seahawks facing the New England Patriots and continues on Thursday with the San Francisco 49ers taking on the Los Angeles Rams in Australia. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its results when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the top prediction markets. Learn how to trade prediction markets here and make sure you are in a state where prediction markets are legal before doing so.

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NFL Week 1 matchups on Sept. 9 and Sept. 10

Seahawks to win vs. Patriots (62%)

Rams to win vs. 49ers (64%)

Patriots vs. Seahawks

New England and Seattle open the season on Wednesday in a Super Bowl rematch, which is rare for the opening game of the new campaign. The Patriots upgraded their receiver group in the offseason, trading for A.J. Brown and signing Romeo Doubs in free agency. The Seahawks let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker depart in free agency, but they're hopeful rookie running back Jadarian Price can shoulder a heavy workload at the start of the new season. The Seahawks are trading at 62% to win on Underdog, while the Patriots are at 38%. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning on Wednesday in 74% of simulations. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

49ers vs. Rams

This game will be played in Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the NFL continues to expand its overseas reach. The 49ers are hoping they can stay healthy for this campaign, though there are already some injury concerns regarding George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Mike Evans. The Rams assembled a talented roster this offseason by trading for Trent McDuffie and Myles Garrett before coaxing Aaron Donald to come out of retirement to chase a Super Bowl ring. Los Angeles is trading at 64% to win while San Francisco is 36% at Underdog. The Rams win in 64% of SportsLine simulations. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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