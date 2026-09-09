Sports fans can claim the latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS to get a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 to make predictions on the platform. NFL fans can finally stop counting down the days to football, as the season opener between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will take place on Wednesday, at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lumen Field. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Check out the Underdog promo code review page for the terms and conditions of this offer.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its results when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the top prediction markets. Learn how to trade prediction markets here and make sure you are in a state where prediction markets are legal before doing so.

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Patriots vs. Seahawks Week 1 predictions

Seahawks to win vs. Patriots (61%)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba more than 82.5 receiving yards (53%)

Patriots vs. Seahawks

Seattle will be without Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker, who departed for the Chiefs in free agency. The Seahawks are hoping first-round pick Jadarian Price can fill in adequately for Walker, especially since Zach Charbonnet is starting the season on the PUP list. On the New England side, A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs will be available to showcase the team's remodeled receiving group, but running back TreVeyon Henderson is sidelined. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 73% of simulations.

The Seahawks have a 61% probability to win at Underdog Predict, while the Patriots are at 39%.

Smith-Njigba took the league by storm last year, finishing as the league's top receiver in total yards while also adding 10 touchdowns. Seattle will continue to lean on Smith-Njigba as its clear No. 1 option, and the SportsLine props model has him logging 84.1 receiving yards on Wednesday night.

Smith-Njigba has a 53% probability to top 82.5 receiving yards at Underdog Predict, and him finishing below 82.5 receiving yards is also 53%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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