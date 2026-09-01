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MLB matchups for September 1, 2026

Cleveland Guardians vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Guardians hold the final wild card spot in the American League while the Blue Jays are in last place in the AL East. Gavin Williams (12-7, 3.98 ERA) gets the ball for Cleveland while Spencer Arrighetti (7-7, 4.81 ERA) is set to start for Toronto. The Guardians have won 8 of their last 10 games. The SportsLine model has the Blue Jays winning or losing by one run in 69% of its simulations.

Underdog has that outcome trading at 59%, while the Guardians winning by two or more runs is trading at 46%. You can trade on this game with one of the best prediction market promos at Underdog. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers suffered an ugly 17-3 loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday. Milwaukee now sits seven games ahead of Chicago in the NL East standings but still owns the best record in baseball. Robert Gasser (4-5, 4.59 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Brewers while the Cubs will go with veteran Matthew Boyd (8-3, 3.99 ERA). The SportsLine model has Chicago winning at a 63% rate.

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Philadelphia Phillies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

The Phillies eked out a narrow 2-1 win in the desert on Monday, which was star infielder Ketel Marte's first game back with the Diamondbacks after a controversial stint away from the club. Marte went 1-3 and worked a walk. A pair of left-handers are set to duel on Tuesday with Jesus Luzardo (12-5, 3.09 ERA) going for Philadelphia and Eduardo Rodriguez (14-4, 2.50 ERA) going for Arizona. The SportsLine model has the Diamondbacks winning at a 58% rate.

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