The latest Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. Saturdays officially belong to college football, and this week features a loaded day of games, including the LSU debut of Lane Kiffin as his Tigers take on Clemson. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

College football matchups for Sept. 5

Tulane to win vs Duke (26%)

Auburn to win vs. Baylor (73%)

LSU to win vs. Clemson (78%)

Tulane vs. Duke

Duke is the reigning champion of the ACC after knocking off Virginia in the conference title game, and while the Blue Devils didn't make the College Football Playoff, their Week 1 opponent, Tulane, did. The Green Wave went 11-3 overall and lost to Ole Miss in the first round, and they have a new head coach in former Southern Miss head coach Will Hall, who takes over for Jon Sumrall after he departed for Florida. Tulane wins in 44% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

A Tulane win is trading at 26% at Underdog Predict, while Duke winning is 75%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Auburn vs. Baylor

Both Baylor and Auburn are trying to rebound after going 5-7 and missing out on a bowl game, and each team looks a bit different. Dave Aranda is back with the Bears, but he has a new quarterback in Florida transfer DJ Lagway. As for the Tigers, their new quarterback is South Florida transfer Byrum Brown, who followed head coach Alex Golesh to Auburn this offseason. An Auburn win occurs in nearly 80% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

The Tigers winning is trading at 73%, while a Bears win is 28% at Underdog Predict. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Clemson vs. LSU

This matchup of Tigers looks much different than a year ago. Last year, LSU beat Clemson 17-10 as each side was ranked in the preseason top 10. LSU wound up firing Brian Kelly during the season while Clemson went 7-6. Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU late last year and Dabo Swinney is back leading Clemson for the 19th time. LSU wins in more than 70% of the SportsLine model's simulations.

An LSU win is trading at 78%, and a Clemson win is 23% at Underdog Predict. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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