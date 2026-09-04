The Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on Friday with a handful of college football games, a full MLB schedule and the third round of the U.S. Open, and you can get in on the action at Underdog. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every FBS college football and MLB game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

College football matchups for Sept. 3

San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan

Both teams are looking to improve in 2026 as San Jose State went 3-9 and Eastern Michigan went 4-8. Both head coaches remain in place. SJSU games averaged 53.9 total points last season while EMU games averaged the same total.

The SportsLine model has more than 55.5 points being scored in this game at a 63.1% rate. Underdog offers more than 54.5 points at 52%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Toledo vs. Michigan State

The Spartans have serious work to do after a number of disappointing seasons. New coach Pat Fitzgerald brings a wealth of Big Ten experience to the job. There's also a new skipper at Toledo in Mike Jacobs. Michigan State games averaged 54.5 points in 2025 while Toledo games averaged 44.1.

The SportsLine model has fewer than 47.5 points being scored in this game at a 49% rate. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

New York Yankees vs. San Diego Padres

The Padres are just half a game outside of a wild card spot in the National League but have a tough task this weekend as they welcome the New York Yankees to Petco Park. The Yankees have a firm grip on the AL's top wild card and start lefty Max Fried (4-4, 2.80 ERA) while San Diego hands the ball to Walker Buehler (8-6, 4.66 ERA).

The SportsLine model has the Padres winning or losing by one run at a 66% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 62.5% while a Yankees win by two or more runs is 41%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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