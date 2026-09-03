The Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. It's a busy day for sports on Thursday with a handful of college football games including Colorado vs. Georgia Tech, nine MLB games, the US Open, and sports fans can make predictions on all of that and more on Underdog. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated every FBS college football and MLB game 10,000 times and locked in its projections, which you can use to make trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

College football, MLB matchups for Sept. 3

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech: More than 50.5 points (55%)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers: More than 8.5 runs (50%)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Orioles to win or lose by one run (61%)

Colorado vs. Georgia Tech

Deion Sanders has work to do at Colorado to improve on last season's disappointing 3-9 showing. The Buffaloes badly struggled with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter departing for the NFL. Colorado will have redshirt freshman Julian Lewis taking snaps under center this year. Georgia Tech is coming off a 9-4 campaign but won't have dynamic quarterback Haynes King to lean on with King now in the pros. Alberto Mendoza, brother of No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza, will step into King's shoes.

The SportsLine model has more than 51.5 points being scored in this game at a 60.6% rate. Underdog offers more than 50.5 points at 55%, with fewer than 50.5 points at 50%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers

After being shelled for 17 runs in Monday's series opener, the Brewers have responded by scoring nine runs in each of the last two games against the Cubs at Wrigley Field. Wednesday's offensive showing helped paper over an uncharacteristically shaky outing from ace Jacob Misiorowski. It'll be Logan Henderson (9-2, 2.48 ERA) on the mound for Milwaukee while veteran Kevin Gausman (8-11, 4.52 ERA) gets the ball for Chicago.

The SportsLine model has more than 8.5 runs being scored in this game at a 59.6% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 50% while fewer than 8.5 runs is 55%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox

Despite enduring a turbulent season and sitting two games under .500, the 69-71 Orioles now sit just 1.5 games out of a wild card spot. The Red Sox (75-65) hold the second wild card and open a four-game set at Camden Yards on Thursday. Brandon Young (9-3, 3.38 ERA) starts for Baltimore and Jake Bennett (9-6, 3.27 ERA) goes for Boston.

The SportsLine model has the Orioles winning or losing by one run in 67% of its simulations. Underdog offers that outcome at 61%, and the Red Sox winning by two runs or more is 44%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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