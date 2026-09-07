The Underdog Predict promo code CBS gives new users a 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds. Labor Day brings a marquee college football matchup as Florida State hosts No. 19 SMU. There are also 11 MLB games on tap, as well as the Round of 16 at the U.S. Open. Click here to claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college football game 10,000 times before sharing its picks, and you can use its simulations when making trades at Underdog Predict, one of the largest prediction markets. You can also learn how to trade prediction markets. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:



College football, MLB matchups for Sept. 7

Florida State vs. SMU

Mike Norvell's Seminoles got off to a good start to the season with a Week 0 win over New Mexico State but No. 19 SMU will be a much sterner test. The Mustangs are poised for yet another strong season under Rhett Lashlee, who still has quarterback Kevin Jennings at his disposal. A Seminoles win would be a strong statement of intent for Norvell, but his team will need to work hard to defeat SMU, which is aiming for a College Football Playoff berth.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, has more than 53.5 points being scored in this game at a 55.8% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 52%, while the inverse is 55%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Cardinals vs. Giants

Both St. Louis (72-72) and San Francisco (59-85) have had seasons to forget, but the Cardinals can inch over .500 on Monday. St. Louis has promising youngsters like Joshua Baez and Jordan Walker on display and starts another in Michael McGreevy (6-9, 3.97) on the mound on Monday. The Giants counter with Logan Webb (8-8, 4.21 ERA).

The SportsLine model has more than 7.5 runs being scored in this game at a 64.1% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 55% while the inverse is 50%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

Dodgers vs. Reds

Superstar Shohei Ohtani has been out of the Dodgers lineup for four straight games now, but manager Dave Roberts told reporters on Sunday that he expects the Japanese slugger to play on Monday. Los Angeles won all four of those games without Ohtani and now hosts a Reds team languishing in last place in the NL Central. Ace Chase Burns (15-3, 2.79 ERA) is slated to start for Cincinnati while Emmet Sheehan (4-8, 5.29 ERA) will be recalled to pitch bulk innings for the Dodgers.

The SportsLine model has the Dodgers winning at a 64% rate. Underdog offers that outcome at 61%, while a Reds win is 50%. Claim the Underdog Predict promo code CBS and get up to $1,000 in bonus funds here:

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